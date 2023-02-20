Laybuy: How one company's share price fell from $2 to 3c

When Laybuy listed on the Australian stock exchange in September 2020, investors were fizzing. Just under 60 million shares were sold for A$1.41 each – but before the day was over they had jumped to A$2.30.

The New Zealand buy now pay later (BNPL) startup had boosted its value by just under NZ$130 million in 24 hours. BNPL – a service that allows shoppers to split purchases into a number of smaller payments, interest-free – was still a relatively new development.

But now, less than three years later, investors will vote this week on plans to delist the company.

It shares, which had dropped to about A6c before the plan was announced, are trading for less than A3c.

READ MORE:

* Laybuy plans to delist from ASX after value plummets $245m

* Government ponders regulating 'buy now, pay later' lenders

* Laybuy reports $41.3m loss: 'It's a bit foreign to me'



Someone who invested A$2000 at the time of listing would have an investment worth about A$42.55.

So what went wrong?

A lot of people got a bit too caught up in the hype of a new sector, says Greg Smith, head of retail at fund manager Devon.

“When Laybuy came to the market there was a lot of fanfare around these businesses. BNPL was all abuzz. Companies were on some pretty incredible valuations, based on hope. It wasn’t even a case of earnings – they were priced on very, very aggressive multiples of revenue, let alone earnings. It probably was always a bubble that was going to burst at some point.”

At that stage, no one was too worried about whether the firms were turning a profit.

SUPPLIED Gary Rohloff co-founded Laybuy with his son, Alex.

Co-founder and managing director Gary Rohloff describes it as a period of “hyper growth”. The market was about growth at any cost, and “vanity metrics” such as new customer numbers, new merchant sign-ups and growth in the amount of money borrowed.

It isn’t hugely unusual for investors to pile into companies that are losing money but have great prospects – Uber and Xero are examples of this. But the economic environment has changed since Laybuy listed and investor attitudes towards growth companies have shifted with it.

“All publicly-listed BNPL providers have experienced sharp falls in valuation as investors have shifted their investments away from growth companies and into profitable blue chip companies,” Rohloff says.

“We have responded to this changing investor sentiment by shifting our strategy away from chasing rapid growth and towards achieving sustainable profitability.

“With hyper growth comes hyper risk, and now it’s more about managing that tightrope of growth versus risk and ensuring you’re on the right side.”

SCREENGRAB/Stuff Humm has since stopped offering to buy now pay later in New Zealand.

Laybuy still has not yet turned a profit, though Rohloff says it will report a pre-tax profit next month. BNPL providers make money through a transaction fee charged to retailers, and late fees charged to customers. If shoppers make their payments on time, they do not pay.

Laybuy reported a loss of A$51.6m (NZ$56.8m) for the year to the end of March 2022 – A$10.3m more than it lost the previous year. In April last year, it appointed a UK advisory firm to try to find a strategic investor to give it a boost and warned it might not be able to continue without that. Mid-year it cut 45 jobs, mostly in its Auckland office.

In the third quarter of its current financial year, it had 771,000 customers, but that was down 20% in the UK compared to the same time a year earlier and down 11.3% in Australia and New Zealand.

Smith says, as interest rates rise, the “bar of expectation” is set higher and valuations have deflated “pretty spectacularly. People are spending less, belt tightening a bit. It was always going to be a big ask for these companies to live up to their valuations, even if everything went swimmingly. There was a lot of hype baked into how much market share they would take.”

Smith says it isn’t a story that is confined to Laybuy. “It’s clear in hindsight that the whole BNPL market – the expectations were too highly inflated.”

Market changes

The number of BNPL providers has increased significantly in recent years. But not all are flourishing.

One, Openpay, went into receivership last week. Humm closed in September, to focus on other lending.

Afterpay, which is one of the most well-known, was sold to Block, which has seen its share price fall from about US$150 (NZ$240) mid last year to US$78.

Governments around the world are eyeing more regulation of the market, including in New Zealand, where consultation is currently underway on plans to apply Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act consumer protections to BNPL lending.

screen grab Buy now pay later can be used for a wide range of purchases now, including things like alcohol, which has raised questions.

Yet more competition is coming, too. Westpac in Australia is launching PartPay – allowing credit card users to split purchases into an initial instalment and three fortnightly payments to follow.

Smith says it is a crowded market globally. It also requires scale. “If you don't have the customers, it’s hard to get the retailers on board. If you don’t have the retailers, it’s hard to get customers.”

“At the height of the boom, the total market caps of all the players was more than the size of the addressable market at that stage. Values have come back since then, but there is still a lot baked in and not enough market opportunity to go around to give all players the scale they need to be commercial,” he says.

“The problem for the sector as well is that BNPL companies are effectively banks without deposits. This means they have to fund the other side making them very capital hungry. Smaller players like Laybuy will also be hit by surging borrowing costs. If they are unable to raise the funds it also caps the amount of business they can take on.”

Rohloff says higher interest rates are less of a concern for Laybuy because it only lends over six weeks.

Damien Mather, a senior lecturer in the marketing department at Otago University, says he has concerns about the business model of BNPL because it’s not clear what extra value can be added for customers.

“A lot of young people are concerned about not increasing debt willy nilly and not automatically falling into situations where they have a lot of debt they can’t service.”

Massey University’s Claire Matthews says it’s not clear whether BNPL is really good for consumers.

“For consumers who can afford to make the payment, there is an attraction to paying it off over a period of time rather than paying it upfront. You’re using someone else’s money rather than your own.

“For people who really need to pay it off over a period of time to be able to make a purchase – on the one hand it could be seen as helpful to enable them to make a purchase, given the size of the transactions we’re talking about generally, in reality, if they can’t afford those transactions as a lump sum there have to be questions about their whole financial position.”

Centrix data showed BNPL arrears hit 9.2% in December.

Laybuy is optimistic

Rohloff says, while its customer numbers are down, the ones it have are better-quality borrowers, with carefully ascribed credit limits. There has been a focus on improving efficiencies and tackling fraud.

He says it doesn’t make sense to have the cost of being a listed company, given the underperformance of Laybuy’s share price and low trading volumes.

“The board is of the view that the ASX has not valued Laybuy alongside its peers almost since the day we listed, regardless of what we’ve been able to achieve and grow and do all the right things.”

He says it does not need any additional capital, so there is no need to take advantage of the public market.

“We can offer better value for shareholders by being delisted than we can listed.

“All the advice I got when we contemplated announcing delisting was that invariably you see your share price get hammered as a result of your decision to delist. Some people decide it’s not for them. But for every seller there’s a buyer.”

He says adoption of BNPL was still accelerating in the northern hemisphere. “The prediction is for BNPL to quadruple between now and 2026. The runway in terms of growth opportunities is enormous.”

Smith says being delisted would mean that Laybuy could steady the ship out of the public glare.

“They will still have shareholders to be accountable to, but it gives it a bit more flexibility. They’ve still got a business. People are using it. The business model is still there, it’s just the legitimacy and growth prospects of it being questioned.”

But he says delisting is a sign that things haven’t quite gone to plan. “That’s a bit of an understatement.”