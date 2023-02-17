My Food Bag shares slump to record low after 'challenging' trading

Households are tightening their belts in an environment of high inflation, and that’s hurting meal kit company My Food Bag.

Shares in My Food Bag slumped to a record low after the company warned it was finding trading challenging as inflationary pressure on households dented demand for its meal kits.

Chairperson Tony Carter said this year’s financial result was likely to be disappointing and the board did not intend to pay a final dividend.

The company’s shares were the biggest decliner on the NZX, down 27% to 27.5 cents in early afternoon trading on Friday, having earlier touched a record low 25c. That compares with their $1.85 offer price to investors when the company listed on the sharemarket in 2021.

My Food Bag’s meal delivery service has taken a hit as consumers tighten their wallets in an environment of high inflation, with fewer customers signing up and more selecting its less profitable ‘bargain box’. Deliveries were down 11.8% in the first 10 months of its financial year to the end of January.

READ MORE:

* My Food Bag fed more Kiwis over Christmas, with deliveries up 12%

* My Food Bag growth slips from pandemic peak, profit remains on track

* MyFoodBag shares rise as country heads into lockdown



“Trading in FY23 has remained challenging, with inflationary pressure on households and low consumer confidence resulting in more subdued demand,” said chief executive Mark Winter.

“These challenges have continued through the traditional ‘win back’ period following the summer holidays, with lower than forecast trading continuing since the two recent long weekends.”

At the end of January, the company’s revenue was down 8% and its underlying pre-tax profit was down 39%.

My Food Bag expects full-year underlying pre-tax profit of $17 million to $19m. That’s down from $24.9m last year.

SUPPLIED David Boyle discusses the impact of inflation on NZ households.

“We have continued to proactively manage input cost pressures and ingredient supply challenges, ensuring that our product offering remains attractive and our gross margin levels remain strong,” Winter said.

The board is confident in the long-term outlook for My Food Bag and expects to pay dividends next year, Carter said.