The Warehouse Group looks to lay off more staff in response to 'challenging conditions'

The Warehouse Group is consulting with staff about 340 potential job losses at its Auckland support office.

The Warehouse Group, one of the country’s largest retailers, is looking at even bigger job losses in response to continuing “challenging market conditions”.

The company on Thursday issued an updated proposal on changes to its structure with staff at support offices in Auckland.

A spokesperson confirmed that the number of roles impacted by the proposed changes may increase to 340, up from an estimated 190 last month, in response to continuing challenging market conditions.

Retailers are bracing for a tough year as the economy is expected to slip into recession, with consumers tightening their belts and cutting back on spending amid rising interest rates and high inflation.

Other retailers have also recently warned of more challenging conditions ahead.

Meal kit company My Food Bag warned on Friday that it was finding trading challenging as inflationary pressure on households dented demand for its product. It warned this year’s financial result was likely to be disappointing and it did not intend to pay a final dividend.

Briscoe Group, which owns Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport, earlier this month warned of tougher times ahead as deteriorating economic conditions hurt consumer sentiment.

In late December, The Warehouse Group delivered a weak trading update for its key Christmas period, with lower sales and profit margins while costs increased as it invested in digital platforms.

The company, which owns The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7 and TheMarket.com, said its sales dropped 5.5% during its key Christmas period from October 31 to December 26, compared with the previous year. Its gross profit margin for the period was down about 300 basis points.