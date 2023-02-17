End in sight for most power outages in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne

Crews from Unison work to get power back to Napier on Friday.

Most of the homes and businesses in Hawke’s Bay that are still without power should be reconnected over the next three to five days, Napier lines company Unison says.

Unison spokesperson Danny Gough said that as of Friday afternoon it had 37,000 homes without power in Hawke’s Bay, of which 31,700 were in Napier and the remainder in Hastings.

The lines company has been working with national grid operator Transpower since Tuesday on a series of workarounds to re-route power to customers around damaged infrastructure, including Transpower’s flooded Redclyffe substation in the Napier suburb of Taradale.

Transpower said late on Friday afternoon that it had succeeded in bypassing the flooded substation with a high-voltage 220KV power line which it has now connected to a different substation in Whakatu, north-east of Hastings.

Gough said that was the “first part of a solution” to get power back into Napier and would allow it to reconnect between 15,000 and 20,000 customers.

It was also setting up large diesel generators that should provide a temporary supply for about another 10,000 of the cut-off customers, and was making more complex changes to its network to bring power in from elsewhere to connect the rest.

“We have got a plan that will progressively roll out over the next three to five days.”

Gough cautioned there would be some customers, particularly in rural areas, who might still be without power for longer due to localised damage to its own network.

“There are harder-to-reach areas where we do know the network has suffered significant damage. This is certainly going to go on for weeks, unfortunately, for those worst-affected areas.”

It was also possible that as Unison attempted to turn power back on in urban areas, it might discover new damage, Gough said.

Two or three days ago the situation was looking very grim and the workarounds were an incredible step forward, he said.

“But this is a very fragile solution. We have still got a network that is damaged, so we have got to set expectations that we could still have some issues.”

Jarred Moroney, general manager of Gisborne-based lines company Eastland Network, said that as of mid-afternoon on Friday it still had 1920 customers without power.

It was now receiving enough supply from Transpower, so the remaining issues were due to localised damage on its own network, he said.

Moroney hoped the number of homes without power would drop by the evening, but cautioned it also faced a “long tail” getting everyone reconnected.

Eastland was getting all the help it needed, including offers of crews from other regions, he said.

The damage to its network was what would be expected when there were bridges washed away and trees down, he said.

“In the last 11 months, we've probably had about seven events in this region, all of varying size.

“This is much of the same, but just on a different scale, and this time the issue for us is the lack of access on these roads.”