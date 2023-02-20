Why do iced lattes cost more than a hot coffee?

Why do iced coffees cost so much more than normal coffee? (File photo)

Having a coffee over ice, rather than hot, has gained in popularity - but why does an iced coffee dent the wallet more than a regular brew?

Iced lattes are exactly the same as a hot coffee – except, instead of hot frothy milk, cold milk is poured straight in to the glass, along with ice cubes.

But in a completely non-scientific survey of 10 cafes across Auckland we found the price of a regular hot latte with cow’s milk was between $4.50 and $5.60, while an iced latte ranged between $5 and $10 – with the average price being $7.

We are not talking about the ones with cream, ice cream or syrups.

So why do they cost so much more?

Oliver Ritchie of Eighthirty Coffee Roasters said coffee prices had increased due to inflation – and its iced sibling was not immune.

The large plastic cups iced lattes were served in had a much higher price than the average takeaway coffee cup and lid, he said.

“You also have to consider, the quantity of milk used in this is on average, a fair amount more than a standard takeaway cup, given you are not steaming and expanding the milk (which increases volume).

“You then need to factor in ice which is labour but also requires a machine or ice maker so prep time and components.”

VANESSA LAURIE\STUFF Is it cheaper to make a coffee at home?

Ritchie said Eighthirty imported and worked with high-calibre coffees that were ethically sustainable, which also contributed to the cost of coffee.

“This does not come cheap so if you compare our coffee prices to some of the more mainstream companies, we spend a fair amount more for higher quality.

“We have also been hit hard with inflation so some of our green coffee prices have increased from 40% to 80%.”

Managing director of Flight Coffee Richard Corney said the coffee industry was still navigating very challenging times - in a post Covid, severely short-staffed era.

“As an industry, I’d very much describe the current environment as being in a Covid hangover.”

He said a coffee that one cafe sold for a certain price could not be compared to what another sold the drink for, without considering each cafe’s costs.

”While it’s an understandable question from a consumer standpoint, it’s unreasonable to judge an item based on the sum of its parts when every other variable operating cost needs to be covered in the sale of that item.”

Last year, 20 cafes Flight Coffee supplied permanently closed their doors across the country.

Many were seasoned operators running high volume businesses, but they had simply had enough, it became impossible to staff and three years of Covid fatigue took its toll, he said.