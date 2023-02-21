Homeware retailer Redcurrent owes more than $5 million

Homeware retailer Redcurrent has gone into liquidation owing more than $5 million.

The company was put into liquidation last week and EY insolvency practitioners Larissa Logan and Rhys Cain were appointed.

Director Rebecca Kain started the store with her mother, Audrey McHardy, more than 20 years ago.

Redcurrent has 23 staff and the liquidators said the Auckland and Christchurch shops, and the online store, would remain open through the early stages of the liquidation.

The Queenstown shop had been scheduled to close on February 28 and that was not expected to change. The Wellington and Havelock North shops closed last week.

Kain attributed the failure of the company to the many challenges to retail in recent years, “not least of all the effects of Covid”, the liquidators’ report said.

“The business became insolvent after its performance suffered due to falling sales in its retail stores, significant ongoing lease costs, increased costs during Covid to reposition the business to an online model and changes to the supply chain causing delays to seasonal deliveries.”

Some of the total assets were yet to be determined, but the company’s total liabilities came to $5,026,560.70.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Redcurrent director Rebecca Kain has been working with the liquidators to achieve the best outcome for staff, customers and suppliers, the liquidators say.

Secured creditors were owed $579,283.07, while unsecured creditors were owed $2,016,652.19.

“We expect this number to increase significantly once all claims are received and we finalise our assessment of them,” it said.

Other liabilities include loans and the remainder of the creditor balances, which had not yet been allocated.

“As the books and records were not kept up to date, we expect this value may change.”

The liquidators omitted estimated asset values at this time because they were commercially sensitive while a sales process was under way.

A lot of the company’s liquidation time to date had been spent dealing with issues caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, in particular relating to staff, the store in Auckland, and the distribution centre in Havelock North.

“We have conducted inspections of trading premises to assess impact of flood and storm damage. We have made workaround arrangements to deal with loss of electricity, IT services and mobile phone coverage to restore trading as soon as possible.

“We are also working hard to ensure the delivery services of product, both to online customers and to the Auckland and Christchurch stores, are reinstated to pre-cyclone levels.”

Kain had been working with the liquidators to achieve the best outcome for staff, customers and suppliers, the liquidators said.