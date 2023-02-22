Can SAFE discriminate against non-vegans in job applications?

Animal rights group SAFE makes being “dedicated to a vegan lifestyle” a requirement of people applying for its jobs.

Only vegans need apply. This might be a reasonable stipulation if you are choosing a like-minded flatmate, but can you put it on a job description?

Animal rights group SAFE makes being “dedicated to a vegan lifestyle” a requirement of those applying for its jobs and not everyone’s happy about it.

Wellington woman Lily, 23, who did not wish to disclose her surname, wanted to apply for a digital marketing role, but was disappointed not being a vegan ruled her out.

“I think it’s a pretty big ask, and sort of irrelevant to the actual position,” she said.

“In terms of the already steep requirement these days to find a job, especially when you’re just breaking into the industry, it makes it a lot harder for everyone involved.”

Veganism eschews the use of animal products – particularly as food – and vegans were known to adhere to a philosophy that rejected the commodification of animals.

SAFE (Save Animals From Exploitation) has a reputation for its staunch, sometimes confrontational, advocacy of animal rights.

supplied SAFE (Save Animals From Exploitation) has often been in the headlines for its protest actions.

In its reply to Lily’s application it was clear about its requirements: “If you are not vegan, thank you for your interest, but we will not be able to proceed with your application.”

SAFE chief executive Debra Ashton​ said it was their mission to end the exploitation of animals “which is why it is so important that all staff live a vegan lifestyle where they do not contribute to this.

“We can’t expect people to change their behaviour if we don’t lead by example.”

Employment lawyer Megan Richards​ said though SAFE’s job stipulation didn’t appear to violate human rights laws, it could be tested on whether it was legitimate restriction to put on a pool of candidates.

“That was probably more of a reputational risk, than a legal risk.”

Richards said if an organisation’s philosophy was at the core of its policies, then that may be how it justified its position.

She compared it to an organisation such as Gloriavale which had strong religious beliefs.

“It’s kind of like, ‘if you work here, you have to have the same way of thinking as us’,” Richards said.

But unlike religious beliefs, discrimination based on dietary choices and animal rights views was not protected against under the Human Rights Act.

Human rights laws protected people from discrimination on the grounds of their political views, religion, age, sex, and disability.

“Whether someone can exclude or not hire someone based on their own beliefs ... has not really been tested,” Richards said.

A potential employer’s dietary restriction could be challenged if someone could prove they needed a varied diet, including animal products, for disability reasons, she said.

In a tight labour market, applicants might be more inclined to “take exception for the reason you’ve been declined”.

SAFE said itt had not had a problem finding applicants for its employment opportunities.

“I have been delighted at the number of suitable vegan applicants we have been receiving for positions at SAFE. This has increased over the years as more and more people shift to a vegan lifestyle,” Ashton said.

A spokesperson from Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission confirmed that veganism was not a prohibited ground of discrimination under the Act.

“The Human Rights Act does allow employers to discriminate [excluding age or sex] if there is a genuine occupational requirement for the position or role.”

”The commission are not aware of any ruling by the courts which outline conditions an employer can require employers to adhere to a particular lifestyle of ethical stance.”