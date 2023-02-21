Sky TV may cut 170 NZ jobs in outsourcing move

Sky Television is considering axing about 80 customer service jobs in New Zealand and replacing them with 200 workers in the Philippines in a move to cut costs and increase its capacity.

Sky said a proposed restructure could also affect up to 90 roles in its technology and content divisions, which could be outsourced to Indian firm Tata Consultancy Services.

The restructure would leave it with only 100 customer service staff in New Zealand, but Sky said the changes would boost its customer service capacity by 40% “across the two teams”.

If implemented in full, the restructure would generate millions of dollars in savings for the company within two years, it said.

Chief executive Sophie Moloney said the company had begun consultations with employees.

“Our focus at Sky is to deliver excellent experiences for our customers, grow new revenue streams, carefully manage our costs, and maximise the value of our exceptional range of content,” she said.

“To continue to consistently achieve these things, we need better access to the right technology, capacity and capability, and we need to do this in an efficient and cost-effective way.”

The proposed changes to its contact centre would see Sky adopt a “hybrid” customer service model, with one third of its customer service team based in New Zealand and two-thirds in the Philippines, Moloney said.

The workers in the Philippines would deal with “more straightforward customer queries and subscriptions”, while the staff in New Zealand would handle more complex customer service needs, including technical issues and faults.

The proposal comes as Sky prepares to launch a new box for its satellite subscribers that is designed to support streaming apps and allow subscribers to browse Sky programmes and channels through a Netflix-like interface.

Sky shares were trading unchanged at $2.56 on the NZX in the wake of the announcement.

Sky announced in August that it had increased its revenues for the first time in six years and announced a $70 million return of capital to shareholders and its first dividend in three years.

The capital return in part reflected proceeds from the sale of its Mount Wellington headquarters campus in Auckland.

Sky is due to release its interim results for the six months to the end of December on Thursday.