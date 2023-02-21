Sky TV may send 200 customer service jobs to the Philippines

Sky Television is considering outsourcing 200 customer service jobs to the Philippines in a move to cut costs.

The restructure would leave it with only 100 customer service staff in New Zealand.

The number of customer service in New Zealand who might lose their jobs would appear to be considerably fewer than the 200 jobs it would create in the Philippinnes, as Sky said the proposed changes would boost its customer service capacity by 40% “across the two teams”.

That would appear to imply about 80 contact centre jobs would go in New Zealand.

Sky has been contacted for confirmation.

Sky said in a statement to the NZX that its planned restructure could also affect up to 90 roles in its technology and content divisions which could be outsourced to Indian firm Tata.

More to come