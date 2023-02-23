The things we won't stop buying even when we're tightening our belts

The things we’re spending our money on even when times are tough.

Interest rates are rising, wage increases are slowing and belts are tightening, but shoppers are still spending on homeware and after-work drinks.

Justin Lester of Dot Loves Data said department store spending in January was up 38% compared to the same month last year, which included the likes of Briscoes, Farmers, The Warehouse.

But retail card spending rose $171 million (2.6%) to $6.6 billion in January compared with December when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said on Wednesday.

The rise in spending was led by an $80m increase in the durable category, which included furniture, hardware and appliances.

Briscoe Group, which owns Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport, expected a profit of at least $88m for the year to January 31, up from $87.9m the previous year. Sales rose 5.6% to a record $785.9m.

But it was not all good news as The Warehouse Group, which owns The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7 and TheMarket.com, struggled with weak trading of the Christmas period.

Its sales dropped 5.5% between October 31 and December 26 compared to the previous year and may lay-off up to 340 staff in response to continuing “challenging market conditions”.

People had also ditched having a beverage at home and opted for the bar, where sales had risen 10%, while liquor store sales were down 6% in January, Lester said.

Fast food sales were down 6% and although restaurant spending was up 6%, Lester said it was probably because of Covid-19 restrictions last year.

Meanwhile, sales of discretionary luxury items like books, antiques and art were down 17% compared with the same period last year.

The Xero Small Business Index for January released on Wednesday revealed the weakest sales result for small businesses since September 2021, with the largest year-on-year declines in agriculture 7.2%, retail trade 5.1% and professional services 2.4%.

But these declines were offset by strong hospitality sales, up 16.2%.

Xero country manager Bridget Snelling said while overall sales were flat, the reality was most businesses were falling behind.

“The falling sales numbers are worse when you factor in inflation. Using the CPI as a proxy for prices means the average Kiwi small business is currently operating with their sales volume down 7.2%.

“The cost of living crisis is a big part of this slowdown as small businesses continue to sell fewer goods and services than a year ago.”

Wage growth had also slowed after reaching a record high of 6.7% in June. It slowed to 4.6% in January, the smallest rise since 4.4% in March.