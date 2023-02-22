Spark delivers bumper $837 million interim net profit

Spark has reported a bumper $837 million profit for the six months to the end of December, thanks to a $584m gain on the sale of a majority stake in its cellphone towers to a Canadian investment fund.

Its interim net profit more than triple when compared to last year and its adjusted operating profit also rose, but by a much more modest 5.2%.

As previously announced, Spark will effectively return $350m of the proceeds from its asset sale to shareholders via a share buyback and invest about another $100m by the end of June in digital infrastructure and emerging businesses.

The result was dragged down somewhat by a $52m write-off of its Spark Sport streaming service, which it will shut down in July.

READ MORE:

* Spark Sport axed, cricket rights go to TVNZ

* Why Spark and Vodafone are selling their cellphone towers

* Spark to return $350m to shareholders through buyback, raise dividend

* Spark says Covid-19 won't hurt profits as much as expected



Announcing the results, chairperson Justine Smyth said the recent floods had been a reminder of “the urgency of our climate change response” and suggested investments to improve the resilience of infrastructure would need to be made jointly with the Government.

“While Spark’s network infrastructure was not significantly damaged, due to widespread power outages and fibre cuts we did see services impacted in the worst affected regions.

“Looking to the future, we must work closely across sectors to set clear adaptation plans and determine the best way to direct co-investment by Government and the private sector into the infrastructure we will need as we face into a more volatile climate,” she said.

Supplied Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson and chairperson Justine Smyth.

Smyth said Spark’s share buy-back would start on April 5.

Spark said that after adjusting for the cellphone tower sales, its adjusted revenues for the half year rose 3.2% to $1.95b, driven largely by an 8.8% rise in mobile service revenues which climbed to $480m.

Broadband revenues fell 3.4% to $313m.

Chief executive Jolie Hodson said Spark’s strong performance in mobile contrasted with challenging broadband and cloud computing markets.

“Like all businesses in Aotearoa, Spark has been navigating uncertain and inflationary economic conditions,” she said.

“The highly competitive nature of the broadband market was exacerbated by inflationary input cost increases, and while we have passed these through in several areas, we don’t expect to see the benefits of those changes until the second half,” she said.

Spark made no change to its financial forecast for the full year but expected to come in within the lower range of its guidance.