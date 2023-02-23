Website allowing tenants to see what landlords own records 188,000 searches

Investors now own 36 per cent of all Kiwi homes, new research shows.

A website that allows tenants to see how many properties their landlord owns has recorded more than 188,000 searches, according to its creators.

Despite being under scrutiny from both the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) the creators say no one has asked for the website to be taken down.

The website, whatdoesmylandlordown.org, allows anyone to type in an address, and see what other properties the owner owns, and was launched two weeks ago.

A spokesperson for the creators, who go by the pseudonym sunset_flowers, said the website had been targetted with a denial of service (DoS) attack – a form of attack where a malicious party attempts to crash a website by bombarding it with huge amounts of internet traffic.

READ MORE:

* New website revealing how many properties landlords own is under investigation

* New website allows renters to find out how many properties their landlord owns

* Privacy Commissioner concerned landlords may be seeking too much information



Screenshot whatdoesmylandlordown.org website image

The spokesperson said it had recently come under increased scrutiny from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

Some people had raised concerns about the extent of information that could be revealed.

The developers responded to these privacy complaints, hiding the name of people if they owned fewer than 20 properties.

They also created a form that enabled users to obfuscate their name in records, should they want to.

They said they felt the attention of the Privacy Commissioner’s office was due to pressure from landlords and political opponents of the tool.

“We believe this because there exists other land information search tools, such as Terranet and Property Guru, who are bound by the same data limitations as What Does My Landlord Own?, and which also allow for much more specific searches of personal data,” the group said.

“Our tool has been met with many frivolous privacy claims because it targets landlords.”

The website spokesperson said the creators had also been in discussion with LINZ in relation to its terms of use for personal data.

“So far we have not received any order to take down or change the website,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said more than 180,000 people had used the tool, and the “vast majority” of emails the group received were from landlords.

“Some of these are borderline satirical,” the group said.

Supplied The Office of Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster is looking into the website.

The group said it had suffered from server capacity issues at the start.

Web traffic had now dropped to a “much more manageable” 1000 users and 3000 searches per day.

“We think it's important to remind people of the purpose of our tool – to help address the vast inequalities present in Aotearoa, by turning the focus to landholders,” the website spokesperson said.

The group pointed to the conditions and standards of rental housing, and the accumulation of property wealth, as the justification for the system.

Supplied Kent Newman from the Privacy Foundation

A spokesperson for the Office of the Privacy Commissioner said the matter was now under review, so no further comment would be given.

“The Privacy Commissioner is in touch with the website owners and LINZ about the privacy issues involved,” the spokesperson said.

“The office approaches issues like this from a first principles position. The first step is to assess compliance with the Privacy Act and the extent to which any non-compliance has occurred.”

People who believe they have been harmed by the release of personal information about them via the Whatdoesmylandlordown.org website could make a complaint to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.