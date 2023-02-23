Auckland Airport returns to profit as travel rebounds after Covid

Auckland International Airport returned to profit as it benefits from pent-up demand for travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country’s biggest international gateway reported an underlying first-half profit of $68 million in the six months to December 31, from a loss of $11.5m last year.

Auckland Airport is benefiting from a surge in travel demand after the country’s borders progressively opened last year, with full planes and increased flights expected to fuel the ongoing recovery. It follows two years of losses after the pandemic brought global travel to a standstill.

Chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said it was reassuring to see the airport return to profitability, reflecting a significant increase in capacity with 23 airlines now flying from Auckland Airport to 35 international destinations.

READ MORE:

* Tourism companies set to report strong profits as industry rebounds from Covid

* Auckland Airport announces plans to build 100 store retail precinct expected to create 500 jobs

* Auckland Airport expected to post first underlying loss since 1998



The airport handled 7.6 million international and domestic travellers in the first half, which was 71% of the travellers that came through the airport in its 2019 financial year, before Covid.

Some 4.1 million of those were domestic passengers, 85% of the same period pre-Covid, while 3.5 million were international passengers, which was 60% of pre-Covid levels.

Domestic passenger volumes had quickly recovered, but stabilised below pre-Covid levels because of lower airline capacity, while international travel continued to strengthen as connectivity improved.

Planes are full, cruise ships are arriving and there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to visit New Zealand over summer, says Tourism Minister Stuart Nash during a visit to Queenstown. Video first published October 28 2022.

The airport expects passenger number to return to pre-pandemic levels during 2025.

“International air travel demand is now stronger than at any time since Covid-19 first closed our border and is expected to progressively recover further as additional capacity is deployed, the company said in presentation notes for investors.

The company increased its expectation for full-year underlying profit to $125m to $145m, after reporting losses of $11.6m in 2022 and $39.4m in 2021.

Underlying profit excludes property revaluations and is the company’s preferred metric for measuring the performance of the business.

The company will not pay a first-half dividend. It hasn’t paid shareholders a dividend for the past three years as it conserved cash during the pandemic.

The airport company will review its dividend policy later this year, with dividends expected to resume in October.