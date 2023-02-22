Complaints after influencer Simone Anderson's promotes vitamins, protein powder while pregnant

Influencer Simone Anderson was pregnant when she posted a video promoting protein powder and vitamins which could be harmful if used during pregnancy.

Social media influencer Simone Anderson​ has removed an Instagram story promoting a protein powder and vitamins which can be harmful if used during pregnancy.

Anderson was pregnant with her second child when she posted a video advertising My New Tum’s products on her Instagram account.

In the story Anderson, who gained a huge social media following after losing 92 kilograms in a year, talked about the products’ benefits and said the protein powder was suitable for the whole family.

The video finished with Anderson trying some of the protein powder and telling her more than 113,000 followers it was delicious.

Seven complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) raised concerns about the video not including important safety information for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

At a meeting last month, the authority said complainants noted that, while the New Tum website warned against using the protein powder while pregnant and advised pregnant or breastfeeding women to seek health advice before taking the vitamins, this was not clear in Anderson’s post.

“[The information] was only added to the grid post at the very end of message after all the terms and conditions,” one complaint said.

“If people who have viewed the stories aren’t interested in the giveaway, they will not see the disclaimer.”

The complainant said it was “misleading” of Anderson to say the protein powder was “for the whole family.”

The ASA accepted the complaints and gave Anderson the opportunity to remove the video, which she had done.

As a result, the authority ruled the matter was settled.

Anderson has been the subject of several other complaints to the ASA. Last year, she was criticised for advertising two Neutrogena skincare products containing retinol days before announcing her pregnancy.

Oral and topical use of retinol while pregnant can lead to foetal retinoid syndrome (FRS), a condition which can cause birth defects and developmental issues.

In 2020, she was accused of misleading her followers by failing to clearly identify whether her posts were advertisements or not.

The following year the authority's complaints board found content shared on Anderson's Instagram account met the definition of advertisements, but their commercial nature was not made clear to audiences.