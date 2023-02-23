Tourism Holdings returns to profit with busiest summer since the pandemic

Tourism Holdings is profitable again as the industry rebounds after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Campervan company Tourism Holdings returned to profit as strong demand coming out of the pandemic underpinned prices.

The company reported a $25.2 million first-half profit in the six months to December 31, compared with a $4.4m loss last year. First-half revenue lifted 49% to $261m.

The world’s largest campervan rental company faced the single biggest challenge in its history when Covid-19 closed borders around the world, wiping out the international travel market that underpins its business. But it is now back in the black as the tourism market recovers.

Chief executive Grant Webster said the company had just experienced its busiest summer season since 2019/2020 and achieved record profit margins on vehicle sales.

The company expects its full year profit to benefit from its acquisition of Australian rival Apollo in late November last year.

The improvement means the company expects to restart dividend payments to shareholders this year, having not paid a dividend for the past three years due to the pandemic. However it expects the dividend payment will be lower than in the past as it needs to retain funds to rebuild its fleet.

To bolster the business and keep cash coming in during the pandemic, Tourism Holdings sold down its campervan fleet, but it noted its business activity has now shifted back to rentals.

Rental revenue jumped 167% to $134m reflecting the positive recovery of international tourism and strong average rental yields. Sale of goods revenue edged up 1.9% to $127m.

At the end of December, the merged group had a global fleet of nearly 6,400 vehicles, compared to a combined peak fleet size of more than 11,000 prior to the pandemic, which showed there was significant room for fleet regrowth, Webster said.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff The Camp manager Karyn Abery says they have had to turn campers due to being fully booked out in Lake Hawea.

While there were increasing macroeconomic headwinds, recent studies had shown that following the pandemic, many saw spending on travel as one of their highest priorities within the traditional categories considered discretionary, he said.

“We believe that the long-haul markets we operate in are also particularly protected, as conventional long-haul travellers are medium to high earners that are generally less impacted by cost-of-living increases,” he said.

Chairperson Cathy Quinn said the outlook for tourism demand was positive, despite general economic uncertainty.

“Tourism is still in recovery mode from a very low base of activity in recent years and has room to grow,” she said.

Shares in Tourism Holdings advanced 1.3% to $3.80 in late morning trading on the NZX on Thursday. They have gained 49% over the past year.