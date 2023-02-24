Car park monitor awarded $46,770 after his hours and wages were reduced during the pandemic

An Auckland car park monitor has been awarded $46,770 after his hours and wages were reduced during the pandemic.

A car park monitor whose hours and pay were reduced during the pandemic without his permission has been awarded more than $46,770 from his former employer, by the Employment Relations Authority.

Sakalia Huch was a car park monitor for Supercity Towing when the first Covid-19 lockdown hit in March 2020.

Supercity provided towing and other services in Auckland, operating with about 80 to 85 staff. Huch’s role was to drive around the central Auckland and a wider area, looking for cars which were wrongfully parked in private carparks.

Huch had the flexibility of hours during his Monday to Friday roster. Supercity general manager David van Dam said Huch normally worked 55 to 60 hours a week.

When the first Covid-19 began in March 2020, staff were paid the Covid-19 wage subsidy. Huch was paid $585.50 a week from the subsidy, significantly less than his previous earnings.

When he finally was able to return, he was told he could only do 50 hours a week. He would not be paid more if he worked more hours than this. His agreement was not sought, and he did not give it.

In August 2021 the country moved back to Alert Level 4 and Huch was moved back on the wage subsidy.

The company took out a loan to top up the wage subsidy and Huch was paid $1000 a week. When he returned to work in December he was told his hours had been reduced to 40 a week.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

Van Dam then told Huch in error he could not return to work because he was unvaccinated.

“There was no basis at this point to suspend him on the basis he was not vaccinated. This was an unjustified action by Supercity,” the authority said.

Supercity then created a vaccination policy and required all staff to be vaccinated by the end of January 2022. Huch did not get vaccinated and was attempting to get a medical exemption. His employment then finished.

Huch was forced to take out loans, defaulted on payments and ended up paying his rent on his credit card.

“As did others having to survive on wage subsidy payments during lockdowns although not always with the reduction of hours on return to work which Huch faced. His friend’s evidence identified a significant impact but one which he found difficult to talk about even to a close friend. Huch appears largely to have suffered in silence,” the authority said.

Supercity was to pay Huch $38,770.40 for lost wages, $6000 as compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings and $2000 compensation for his suspension.