Reverse mortgage interest rate hits 8.5% as house prices fall

The owner of Heartland Bank has posted a 2.4% rise in profits, partly driven by its rapidly-growing reverse mortgage business.

Heartland Group Holdings, which is listed on the NZX sharemarket, said its profit after tax was $48.7 million in the six-month period to the end of December.

Reverse mortgages are loans which older people take out against their homes to boost their income, or pay for large one-off costs like replacing the roof. The loans are only paid back when they sell their homes, and the interest Heartland charges is added to borrowers’ debts, compounding until the loans are repaid.

But Heartland’s reverse mortgages are floating rate loans and the cost has risen. At the end of 2020, borrowers debt to Heartland was compounding at a rate of 5.95%, but Heartland now charges 8.5%.

At the same time as higher interest costs, people with reverse mortgages are seeing the values of their homes fall.

Heartland Bank chief executive Leanne Lazarus said despite house prices falls, cost-of-living pressure was driving demand for reverse mortgages, though new borrowers were being cautious, and the size of now loans had decreased.

The average loan to value ratio (LVR) on new reverse mortgages was 10%, she said. The average LVR across all the bank’s reverse mortgage loans was 19%.

supplied/Stuff Leanne Lazarus, chief executive of Heartland Bank.

The bank said growth in its loan book was primarily in its Australian and New Zealand reverse mortgage operations, and in its New Zealand car, and online home loan operations.

The bank’s New Zealand reverse mortgage business had grown by 23%, which was the result of people taking out new loans, and interest being added to existing loans.

Chris Flood, Heartland Group deputy chief executive, said a survey of the bank’s reverse mortgage customers late last year found 90% would recommend reverse mortgages to cash-poor, asset-rich friends.

Lazarus said Heartland had intentionally delayed passing the full impact of interest rate increases on to some borrower customers, and, in the case of reverse mortgages in New Zealand and Australia, did not pass on the full increases.

Heartland told investors its business was relatively insulated against recession.

“As such, the majority of Heartland’s portfolios experienced strong growth despite a number of economic uncertainties and challenges,” it said.

Heartland had donated $45,000 to cyclone relief charities, Lazarus said.

Heartland Bank has been pursuing a technology-led growth strategy.

It now handles home loan applications online, and advertises lower home loan rates than its big bank rivals.

Its one-year home loan rate is 6.14% compared to 6.49% at Kiwibank, and 7.19% at Westpac.