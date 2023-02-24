Recycling truck driver fired for writing on bins with felt tip pen awarded $41,341

A recycling truck driver who was fired after he wrote on uncollected bins with felt tip pens when he ran out of stickers has been awarded more than $41,000 by the Employment Relations Authority.

Darcy Harrison worked as a recycling truck driver in Feilding for Keith Burmeister Contracting, where he performed residential curbside pick-up of recycling bins provided by the local council to households.

Keith Burmeister Contracting had a contract with Smart Environmental, and Harrison drove the sign-written truck for the company.

The authority was told at times Harrison encountered recycling bins that could not be emptied for reasons such as the bin had fallen over, it was too damaged, it was too close to a parked car, or it was contaminated with non-recyclable waste such as flammable goods, rubbish or even animal remains.

READ MORE:

* Used toilet paper in recycling bin earns West Coast resident red sticker

* Can Plan seeks Commerce Commission clearance to buy Betta Bins

* Bin spotters find 9 out of 10 people don't recycle correctly



When a bin could not be emptied, truck drivers were to put a pre-printed sticker on the bin with the reason for it not being emptied. They also had to take a photo of the bin and upload the photo to a portal run by the local council.

The stickers could be obtained from the office at Smart Environmental.

Harrison said the stickers were kept in a small locked room with other supplies, so he had to ask the office staff if they could give him a new roll of stickers when he needed them.

He was often left waiting for the stickers to be brought to him, usually between 15 and 30 minutes.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

On September 16, Harrison did not have any stickers for his daily round. He asked to be provided with them, but after being made to wait for more than 20 minutes, he had to leave to start his round for the day.

When he encountered a bin that could not be emptied, he wrote on it with a felt tip pen with the reason the bin could not be collected. He explained that he always used felt tips that could be wiped off with a cloth, and never used permanent markers.

When he returned to the office after his shift, he said, director and shareholder Keith Burmeister said “what have you done, I’ve just lost the contract” and he was told to take the next two days off.

Harrison had previously been warned not to write on the bins with felt tip.

Harrison was so stressed by this that he had to go to his doctor for mental health support, and his doctor gave him two weeks’ sick leave. When he returned to work he was prevented from entering the yard by the Smart Environmental office manager, who told him not to return.

Harrison said Burmeister explained to him that: “Smart Environmental gave me two choices, [being ] keep your employee or lose the contract, or keep the contract and lose your employee.”

Harrison objected, saying that he himself had received no due process, nor any warnings in advance. But he told the authority Burmeister then said: “Yes I know, I went up to the owner of Smart Environmental, but this is how it is, I’ve got no more work on the recycle trucks, I’ve got to keep this contract.”

Burmeister told the authority that Harrison was not just dismissed for writing on the bins, but also rude language used throughout his employment, including allegedly directed at homeowners.

Harrison accepted he had been spoken to about the writing on the bins in the past, and when he was told that he was “in trouble”, his immediate reaction was of extreme concern for his job.

This was consistent with use of rude language in circumstances where he had already been told otherwise, rather than with a “first offence” without aggravating use of language.

Keith Burmeister Contracting has been ordered to pay $41,341 in total for lost remuneration, compensation for hurt and humiliation, as well as unpaid annual leave KiwiSaver and holiday payments.

It was also required to pay $2000 to the Crown after the company failed to provide wage and time records.