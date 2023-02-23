KiwiHarvest paves way for new food rescue protocol allowing some flood damaged foods to distributed

KiwiHarvest has created a new protocol to save flood damaged food from being thrown away.

After Countdown was forced to dump food that was affected by power cuts during Cyclone Gabrielle a local food rescue organisation has created a new protocol to save it.

Countdown had been working with food rescue organisations to donate perishable and non-perishable food, but food not fit for human consumption had to be thrown out.

But the 8 tonnes of flood-affected food KiwiHarvest recovered from Mairangi Bay Countdown could not be distributed because there was no framework to safely give the food to the community.

KiwiHarvest chief executive, Angela Calver said she worked with Food Safety to test the food, received expert food safety advice, and ensured the recovered products were safe to eat before it was approved for distribution.

Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said KiwiHarvest had helped it understand the practical challenges involved with getting safe food to people in need.

“While nobody wants to waste food, the last thing anyone who has been caught up in these floods needs is a bout of food poisoning. We provided guidance on how to clean cans and hermetically sealed foods from potentially contaminated floodwaters,” he said.

“KiwiHarvest has come up with a cleaning process that we have assessed and tested, allowing them to distribute these products.”

Calver said the protocol meant more kai could be rescued and distributed to victims of the Auckland Anniversary Day floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Although Food Safety had existing guidance for other sectors, food rescue organisations did not fall under its regulation and therefore did not have existing protocols. As a result the safest advice was to dispose of all food that has been in contact with floodwaters, she said.

“But canned and hermetically sealed packed food could be made safe for consumption with thorough cleaning and could be distributed by organisations such as KiwiHarvest to those in need.”