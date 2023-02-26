Stuff business reporter Geraden Cann used ChatGPT to cheat on a university essay. A university lecturer provided the question and marked the paper, knowing that AI was used to write the essay.

Armed only with ChatGPT and an AI-powered writing tool, I wrote a university essay in an hour and then handed it in to the lecturer who assigned it for marking.

Despite doing absolutely no preparation, and writing on a subject I've never studied, I wasn’t only able to finish the 1500-word essay, I passed with a C+.

Worryingly, TurnItIn (the tool most universities currently use to detect plagiarism) found no concerns, and of two specialised AI-detection tools, one estimated a 99.98% chance the copy was written by a human, while the other, GPTZero, highlighted large sections that were likely to have been written by AI.

The Victoria University lecturer who sportingly agreed to take part in my experiment was professor of tourism management, Karen Smith.

​Smith was also the associate dean of learning and teaching in the university’s Wellington school of business and government, which meant she was tasked with keeping up-to-date with how tools like ChatGPT were impacting on learning and assessment.

The essay question Smith set was: What are facilitators of, and barriers to, New Zealand moving towards a regenerative tourism industry?

I had only a vague idea of what regenerative tourism was, but ChatGPT seemed to know.

Within five seconds of me typing in the essay question, ChatGPT wrote back: “New Zealand has been taking steps towards a more regenerative tourism industry, which is a model of tourism that focused on the restoration and enhancement of natural and cultural resources, rather than simply exploiting them for economic gain.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Business reporter Ged Cann starts the clock on his attempt to write a 100-level university essay in an hour.

It also listed four facilitators and four barriers, all of which seemed legitimate. This would become my entire essay framework.

Under facilitators, it listed strong environmental consciousness, collaboration between stakeholders, Innovation and technology and support from government.

Under barriers, it included high costs, visitor pressure, limited resources and lack of regulation.

I put the opening passage into a free AI writing assistant (which we won’t share the name of for fear of encouraging bad behaviour) and it rewrote it in a more colloquial style.

Next, it was back to ChatGPT, and I asked for some more in-depth NZ-specific examples of each of the facilitators and barriers.

Getty Images ChatGPT helped Stuff reporter Ged Cann write an essay worth a C+.

I asked for evidence that Kiwis were environmentally conscious, and it threw up some Colmar Brunton survey results from 2019, and pointed out the creation of the Department of Conservation happened comparatively early, in 1987.

The AI was even able to explain how Tikanga Māori factored into this Kiwi mentality, and when asked for an example of collaboration between stakeholders, it threw up the Tiaki Promise – an initiative I had never heard of.

But ChatGPT had, and not missing a heartbeat it told me it was “a tourism industry initiative that was launched in 2018 with the support of the New Zealand government, tourism operators, and Māori tourism businesses”.

I asked for a reference, and it provided a government website.

When I asked for an example of government support facilitating a regenerative industry, it gave me information on the Sustainable Tourism Business Grant.

Then it was on to barriers. I asked about how visitor numbers could create an obstacle, it gave me the example of tourist numbers visiting the Milford Sound area in Fiordland National Park.

When I asked about costs getting in the way, it talked about the scrapping of electrified trains that had once been part of the proposed Fiordland Link Experience.

When I asked it about how limited resources might be a barrier, it spouted information about freshwater systems being needed for the likes of kayaking, swimming, and fishing, but their use could run into conflict with other industries.

It mentioned there were calls for a national freshwater strategy, and when I asked for references, it was able to supply links to news articles.

Then it threw up the Manawatū River Leaders' Accord as an example of how this barrier could be mitigated against.

I asked it how lack of regulation hampered attempts to make the tourism industry more regenerative, and it gave the example of freedom camper legislation being too vague and inconsistently enforced, resulting in popular grounds being left in sorry states.

The discussion moved onto enforcement, and the AI pointed to a Franz Josef hostel, which, apparently, received a $3000 fine in 2018 for burning its rubbish, breaching the town's waste management bylaws.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Here’s how educators will have to adapt to AI chatbots like ChatGPT that can produce NCEA-worthy essay answers in seconds.

This was the first obvious sign of the AI’s shortcoming. As noted in feedback from Smith, there did not seem to be any evidence online that this ever happened.

When I asked ChatGPT for a reference, it said: “I apologise, as an AI language model, I don't have direct access to current news articles.”

This was odd, given the fine was apparently given in 2018, and ChatGPT had supplied links to other more recent news articles relating to the calls for a national water strategy.

But I was a morally bankrupt student with an hour before hand-in time, so I included the example anyway – ChatGPT seemed to know what it was talking about.

There were other issues with the information ChatGPT supplied.

Some of the examples it gave were only tenuously linked to the question, and often the links it gave as references were broken.

Within 20 minutes of receiving the essay question, I had all the information I needed, and I discovered the hardest part was weaving it all together, and making it fit the 1500-word limit.

This, I thought, was not a high price to pay, considering the hours of research ChatGPT had saved me.

The essay was not to the standard I wanted, but my deadline had arrived, and I emailed it in.

Smith responded the next day with my grade and feedback, as well as feedback from another, independent marker.

Both gave me a C+.

Smith wrote: “It does enough to pass and has some relevant material on barriers and facilitators in relation to sustainability, but it doesn’t demonstrate an understanding of ‘a regenerative tourism industry’.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff The exact question and marking criteria provided by professor Smith.

“It wouldn’t be unusual for a first year student’s essay to exhibit some of the shortcomings outlined below (eg, lack of in-text references, irrelevant examples, minimal conclusion) and that would be reflected in the grade.”

Smith characterised the essay as “a reasonable attempt at aspects of the question but has significant flaws”.

Smith criticised my lack of sourcing, including for my definition of a “regenerative tourism industry”. She also pointed out I had not applied my definition to the rest of the essay.

This was an undeniable symptom of using ChatGPT – my understanding was so shallow, I forgot to relate my answers back.

“There are some relevant ideas here, however, they are framed more as facilitators and barriers to sustainable tourism than regenerative tourism,” Smith wrote.

“Perhaps not surprising as there is much more written about sustainable tourism, but it indicates the writer hasn’t fully understood the concept of regenerative tourism as it’s been developed and applied in New Zealand.”

Supplied Karen Smith said my essay would not have led to me being accused of cheating, if I handed it in as a real student.

Some of my real world examples were described as “suspect” – which was probably Smith being polite.

“In the case of the Whakatōhea Mussels initiative, there isn’t any evidence of a tourism component to this example, so how, and why has the writer selected it?” Smith wrote.

“And the Franz Josef waste management one is very specific and detailed, but I can’t find any evidence online of a hostel being fined. Is it made up?”

Academics have suggested universities should move to in-person interviews to check students had truly written and understood the subject, and if I were asked this question by Smith in person, my answer would be, “I don’t know if it actually happened”.

Smith said she was willing to take part in this experiment because the issue of AI-cheating was something staff were having to adapt to right now.

She was not surprised I was able to produce the essay I did within an hour, and said if I had been a real first year student, the warning signs would not have been enough to bring me in for an interview, or to accuse me of cheating.

ChatGPT may not be perfect, but it's proving a faster learner.

For all the threats to academic integrity, Smith said it was important to remember there were positive applications too.

The chatbot had proven itself as a strong research tool, which threw up real world examples that could be used to stimulate debates during lectures.

It could also help some students, such as those with learning difficulties, level the playing field, as they could talk to the chatbot one-on-one to help their own understanding.

Smith said it would be impossible for lecturers to shut the chatbot down, and it was a tool students would inevitably engage with.

The key was finding ways students could use it legitimately, as a method of facilitating and deepening learning, while dissuading them from using it to cheat.

“I think this (chatbot) is a really interesting starting point to help with an assessment, but it shouldn’t be the end point of what you submit and get graded on,” she said.

Bevan Read/Stuff The University of Auckland recently advised its staff to start using GPTZero (file photo).

Smith said she expected detection tools to improve quickly, and she was not surprised TurnItIn did not flag any concerns, because it was designed to recognise sentences from the likes of search engines and academic work, where ChatGPT was a language processing AI.

She said she understood TurnItIn and others were rapidly trying to adapt.

The obvious standout method of detecting my cheating was GPTZero, which Auckland University recently advised its staff to start using.

But Simon McCallum, who is a senior lecturer in Software Engineering at Victoria University said while these tools were good at detection they were not good at providing evidence or the reason they have flagged a concern.

“Also passing through multiple AIs confuses the detection algorithm. The closer to human the AIs get the harder detection becomes.”

He said as students used AIs they would start to write like the AI, picking up their “accents”.

“Thus human writing will become more robotic,” he said.