Summerset annual profit falls 51% in slowing property market

Retirement village operator Summerset reported a 51% drop in annual profit as the value of its property increased by only half the level of the previous year.

The company said net profit fell to $269.1 million in 2022, down from $543.7m in 2021.

The value of the company’s properties lifted by $268.8m, down from the $537.5m record gain the previous year.

Retirement village companies like Summerset are heavily exposed to the property market, which has been slowing over the past year.

READ MORE:

* Summerset reports record annual profit as it benefits from strong housing market

* Retirement village operator Summerset posts $260m-plus half year profit and confident it can get through a long lockdown

* Summerset opens new chapter starting soon to build its first Australian retirement village



Summerset has amassed a large land bank for future development, as it expands to cater for an ageing population. It has enough land to more than double the size of its New Zealand business, and is also underway with village developments in Australia.

Chief executive Scott Scoullar said demand for the company’s retirement accommodation continued to be strong last year, and was the first year Summerset surpassed 1000 sales agreements.

He said Summerset continues to watch the residential market closely, but believe their unit pricing remains well placed, noting the company’s two bedroom independent units in Auckland cost 83% of the city’s median house price.

In other main centres, the apartments cost 89% of the median price and in regional centres they cost 95% of the median price.

In New Zealand last year, the company built 651 units over 12 sites. It expects to build between 625 and 675 units this year but said it will assess conditions throughout the next six months.

In Australia, the company has seven sites with capacity to build 2100 units. Civil works are underway for its first retirement village, with the first villas expected to be finished late this year.