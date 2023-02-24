Post-cyclone harvest begins at some Gisborne, Hawke's Bay vineyards

Cyclone Gabrielle struck just before the grape harvest, the busiest time of year for the wine industry. (File photo)

While the clean-up continues at vineyards devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle, others in Gisborne and Hawke’s bay are beginning to harvest their grapes.

New Zealand Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan​ said the extent of damage to vineyards was still being assessed but the clean-up was underway.

The cyclone struck just before the grape harvest, the busiest time of year for the wine industry, and was a “major blow” for affected growers and wineries, he said.

Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne are New Zealand’s second and third-largest wine producing regions respectively. Together they produced nearly 60,000 tonnes (or 12%) of the 2022 vintage.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone-hit Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Coromandel face another deluge of heavy rain

* What does cyclone damage mean for our food supplies?

* Cyclone's pain highlights vulnerability of those relying on nature



Many vines the regions were completely submerged during the cyclone, with Esk Valley in Hawke’s Bay particularly hard-hit.

However, as the varied extent of the damage became clearer, many growers who had not been as extensively affected were this week beginning to bring in their grapes, Gregan said.

STUFF The Reserve Bank is forecasting prices to rise further, but warns against needless raising of costs.

“We have a large number of vineyards in both regions that have not been as significantly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, and these winegrowers are beginning to harvest their crop.

“Many producers [are] still feeling positive and looking forward to a high-quality vintage.”

On the other hand, others who had suffered devastating damage to their vineyards and wineries, needed help to begin the recovery and rehabilitation process.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Volunteers help with the post-cyclone clean-up at a vineyard in Eskdale, north of Napier.

“Those affected have a long road ahead of them to assess the damage, undertake the clean-up and consider their future,” Gregan said.

“We have been working with our regional associations and government agencies to support and help them access the resources they need to ensure the future viability of their vineyards.”

The Government’s initial $25 million cyclone recovery package for farmers and growers was a “good start” and further funding expected to be announced in the coming weeks would also be appreciated, he said.

“The ongoing challenges over the past few years have proven the resilience and adaptability of the New Zealand wine community, and the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle has been met with the same strength and determination.”