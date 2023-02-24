TVNZ interim profit drops by a third with 'economic headwinds ahead'

TVNZ’s interim profit has fallen by more than a third and its revenues have slipped a fraction.

The profits of the state-owned broadcaster in the six months to the end of December were down 68% at $4.8m, with advertising revenues, which made up the all but $9m of its revenues, down 1.1% at $171m.

Expenses climbed 7.3%, roughly in line with inflation, to $166m, which TVNZ said reflected an investment in its people and in its “digital future”.

Chief executive Simon Power described the result as “solid” and said it was aware of “economic headwinds ahead” but was well positioned to weather the conditions.

Inflationary pressures and interest rate increases were likely to deliver a softer domestic advertising market through the remainder of 2023, the company said in a statement.

“Maintaining our balance sheet strength will be a priority so we can continue with our transition to a fully digital future,” Power said.

Fellow media business NZME reported a one-third drop in its annual profit on Wednesday and its rival radio business MediaWorks proposed laying off about 50 staff and axing another 40 vacant positions in January in a bid to cut costs ahead of the expected downturn.

TVNZ’s report comes soon after the Government backtracked on its proposal to merge TVNZ and RNZ into a new public media entity.

TVNZ previously signalled it intended to move on quickly from the decision, but Power said “a lot was gained” through the merger process, including “a close look at public media and our sector more broadly”.

“These insights will help inform TVNZ’s strategy and direction,” he said.