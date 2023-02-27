Michael Hill first-half profit edges up 1.2% on record revenue, higher costs

Michael Hill chief executive Daniel Bracken expects to report higher profit this year, but is keeping an eye on economic conditions.

Jewellery chain Michael Hill’s first-half profit edged up 1.2% as it reported record revenue but also faced higher costs.

Net profit increased to A$37.6 million (NZ$41m) in the 27 weeks to January 1, compared with A$37.1m in the 26-week period the previous year, the Brisbane-based company said in a statement to the NZX on Monday.

Michael Hill first-half sales revenue increased 11% to a record A$363.4m, as customers returned to shopping in stores after Covid-19 lockdowns.

Its digital sales declined 9%, but remained ahead of pre-Covid levels, up 148% on the comparable period of the 2020 financial year.

“While record sales were a highlight, equally pleasing was our ability to maintain elevated margins despite significant input cost pressures and increased promotional activity in the market,” said chief executive Daniel Bracken.

He expects to report a higher pre-tax profit for the full year, providing retail trading conditions do not materially deteriorate.

“We maintain a watching brief on the macroeconomic environment across all markets,” he said.

Retailers are bracing for a tough year as the economy is expected to slip into recession, with consumers tightening their belts and cutting back on spending amid rising interest rates and high inflation.

The cost to make the company’s products increased 11% to A$126.5m, employee benefit costs rose 17% to A$88.5m, marketing expenses jumped 22% to A$28.5m, selling expenses gained 26% to A$11.7m, and rental and other property occupancy costs advanced 7.6% to A$5.3m.

Michael Hill/Supplied Michael Hill has had to spend more on security at its Auckland stores following ram raids.

Michael Hill invested in more inventory, particularly its core ongoing product ranges, following supply chain disruption in the prior year. It held A$198.2m of stock at balance date, up from A$181.5m at the end of its full year in June, and A$175.8m at the end of its first-half last year.

Bracken said providing extra security for its Auckland retailers, which were impacted by multiple robberies and ram raids, had hurt profitability.

Its New Zealand pre-tax profit fell 8.2% to $17.1m, while revenue rose 13.8% to a record $76.3m. The company has adjusted the figures so they cover a comparable 26-week period.

“Given the uplift in the security incidents experienced by Auckland retailers through the half, additional investment in security was required to protect our team and stores, which had a direct impact on earnings,” Bracken said.

While the New Zealand gross profit margin slipped to 62.6% from 63.5%, it remained above the pre-pandemic level of 58.8% in the first half of the 2020 year.

The company has 48 stores in New Zealand, and 282 stores in total including Australia and Canada.

Michael Hill had A$78.7m of cash at balance date, down from A$99.1m a year earlier as it spent more on dividend payments to shareholders and a share buyback. It has no debt.

The company will pay a A4 cent dividend, up from A3.5c last year.

Shares in Michael Hill rose 5.5% to $1.16 in late morning trading on the NZX. They are down 12% over the past year.