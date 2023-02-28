More Airbnb guests refused refunds as customers complain of 'delay tactics'

Airbnb has not responded to questions over who pays for refunds under the company’s extenuating circumstances policy

More Airbnb guests who could not get to their accommodation because of the Auckland floods have complained they are still being refused refunds, despite the company’s country manager Susan Wheeldon stating they are entitled to their money back.

Two customers had also complained of apparent "delay tactics", because Airbnb support workers said they would be away for days at a time during the resolution process.

A similar claim was made by a support worker in another case, when the staffer said: “I would also like to inform you that I will be having two days off from work”, minutes after the company’s first response.

Airbnb did not respond to questions regarding this apparent trend of support workers stating they would be away for two days after receiving a refund request.

READ MORE:

* Airbnb confirms guests booked in flooded areas are entitled to refunds

* Can't get to your Airbnb due to Auckland floods? Here is how to get a refund

* My $1200-a-night holiday rental didn't even provide sheets



The company’s list of five eligible reasons for cancelling under the policy includes “declared emergencies and epidemics, which includes Government declared local or national emergencies”, and natural disasters, which includes “severe and abnormal weather events”, meaning many holidaymakers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle were also likely to be covered.

Aucklander JC Wang had a booking in Ohakune for three nights, starting on January 28.

He said he had spoken to three support workers, and was ultimately refused a refund because the location he was travelling to had not been flooded.

STUFF Video and images from Friday and Saturday show the extent of the damage caused by flooding after a severe weather event in Auckland.

However, other guests who were unable to leave Auckland to reach their Airbnb in an unaffected area due to local floods are known to have received refunds.

Airbnb’s extenuating circumstances policy does not specify the event has to happen at the location of the booking.

Wang said he and his wife decided not to travel on the Friday night because they had a two-year-old son with them, and felt it was unsafe.

Victoria Park at the bottom of their street flooded so badly, it made the news, Wang said.

Wang said onFebruary 8 and 13 Airbnb’s support workers said they would be away for two days, and on the latter occasion the worker then “ghosted” them for a week, until he threatened to pursue legal action.

“I’ve come to that conclusion it seems to be them trying to hope you’ll go away,” Wang said.

Have you had difficulties getting a refund for bookings missed due to the recent storms? Email Ged.cann@stuff.co.nz

“I’m not going to go away, because I believe I am entitled.”

The family’s booking costed $1140, Wang said.

He said an Airbnb support had said it had contacted the host to request a refund, which the host declined.

Stuff JC Wang had intended to spend three days at an Airbnb in Ohakune, but decided travelling was too dangerous with a young child.

He said this should not matter, because the company’s extenuating circumstances policy states it overrides any host’s policy – a policy that Wheeldon has confirmed.

Questions over who paid refunds under the extenuating circumstances policy (the booking’s host or Airbnb) have been repeatedly ignored.

Sean McCarthy another of those still fighting for a refund, said twice a staffer had claimed to be away for the next two days while handling his group’s refund.

The two were seven days apart and fell on weekends, but McCarthy said it created delays.

“It's a bit frustrating, initially we were able to have conversations quickly during the day. However, this support worker only messages late at night (presumably offshore support). It stretches what should be a simple and quick conversation out over a week or more.”

He and friends had an Airbnb booked on Auckland’s North Shore on January 28 – the day after the worst of recent rains to hit the city, which led to a state of emergency being declared.

The group had intended to travel up from Hamilton for the stag do, and the person who made the booking decided to cancel on the Friday night due to the severe weather warnings and travel advisories.

McCarthy said the host refunded the cleaning fee of $150 but refused to refund the remaining amount of $745.

“We then made a case under the extenuating circumstances policy.”

“Since notifying Airbnb of the issue we have been given no refund and no explanation why.

“We have been repeatedly told ‘we wish we could do more, but you don't qualify under the policy’, yet [they] are completely unable to explain why we don't qualify.”

McCarthy said every time they argued, they were passed to another support worker.

“I believe we are up to our ninth operator,” he said.

Supplied Sean McCarthy is still fighting for a refund, after his group had to skip their planned stag do due to the Auckland flooding.

At one point, a support staffer seemed to admit they should be entitled to a refund.

In a screenshot, the staffer wrote: “I understand where you were coming from. And I totally agree with you that this should have been covered by the Extenuating Circumstances Policy.

“Please accept my sincerest apologies for the inconvenience. I feel really bad about this. As much as I'd love to initiate a refund for you, I am not someone to decide whether a reservation is eligible for a penalty-free cancellation or not,” the staffer wrote.

The next support worker once more refused the refund.

“It’s almost a faceless entity that I can’t really hold anybody accountable, that’s probably the message that’s really wound me up,” he said.

“It's nearly impossible to escalate the issue. Several phone calls requesting to speak to management result in delay tactics like "my manager will call you in 3 hours" - but they did not call, he said.

What should you say to Airbnb to get your refund?

Guests who either can not leave affected areas to get to their Airbnb, or whose Airbnb is in an affected area, should all be covered for a refund.

When requesting a refund, firstly approach the host, and if they refuse, request it via Airbnb support.

Do not cancel the reservation before going through the Airbnb mediation process, because mediators say the host’s cancellation policy applies.

This may not strictly speaking be true if the extenuating circumstances policy is retrospectively found to apply, but it is a complication best avoided.

Guests should state in their communications with Airbnb staff that they are requesting the refund under the “Extenuating Circumstances Policy”, which lists declared emergencies and epidemics, including Government declared local or national emergencies, and natural disasters, which includes severe and abnormal weather events, as reasons for cancellation that are covered.

Guests should also point out the company’s extenuating circumstances policy states: “When this policy allows for cancellation, it controls and takes precedence over the reservation’s cancellation policy”, to avoid any claims that a refund is at the host’s discretion, or reliant upon their policies.

You will be asked to supply evidence. Links to news reports and Government announcements of states of emergency and extreme flooding should suffice.