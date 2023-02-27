MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace to step down

MediaWorks says chief executive Cam Wallace will step down in “the coming weeks”.

There has been speculation that Wallace has aspired to an advisory role in politics.

MediaWorks said Wallace would start a new role in “the middle of the year”, but MediaWorks acting head of communications Yvonne Van Sprang said she had no information to share on what that would be.

The company said in statement that Auckland regional manager Wendy Palmer had been appointed interim chief executive and would support directors in identifying a new permanent chief executive in the coming months.

READ MORE:

* MediaWorks paying price for chief exec's interest in politics, says staffer

* MediaWorks announces 90 staff to lose jobs in cost-cutting move

* Scathing MediaWorks review reveals 'boys' club culture', bullying and racism



A staffer said little else of significance was said when staff were briefed on the change on Monday morning.

MediaWorks announced in January that it would cut up to 90 roles within the business, of which about 50 are actual jobs and the remainder unfilled vacancies, in a bid to cut costs ahead of an expected recession this year.

The details of the proposed restructure were criticised by one staffer who said MediaWorks was proposing to cut the profitable parts of its business while largely sparing its weaker performing news and talkback radio channel Today FM.

The staffer believed Wallace’ interest in politics had influenced the company’s approach to cutbacks, but his claims were not accepted by the company whose then head of communications, Anna Cross, said it was important for a network radio business to have an effective competitor in the “talk” segment.