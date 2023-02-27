Retail sales fall 4% in December quarter as consumers feel the pinch

Falling retail sales in the December quarter suggest the Reserve Bank’s efforts to rein in spending are starting to work, economists say.

Retail sales totalled $30.7 billion in the last quarter, down 4% on the same period last year and 0.6% on the September quarter, according to Stats NZ’s latest retail trade survey.

The fall was driven by a 15% drop in sales of hardware, building and garden supplies. Sales of cars and their parts also slowed, falling 10%.

“Falls in building supplies and vehicle sales in the December 2022 quarter are reflective of a decline from the peak in sales seen during December 2021,” Stats NZ business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie​ said.

Infometrics economist Joel Glynn​ said the decline in spending volumes suggested the Reserve Bank’s tighter monetary settings could be starting to have the desired effect, as higher mortgage servicing costs for some households will see them reduce spending in other areas.

“Broad-based inflation will also be driving down sales volumes, with fixed or constrained household budgets being eroded in several areas, further softening retail spending volumes,” he said.

While the overall trend was downward, sales volumes grew in the hospitality sector, with food and beverage services up 14%, and accommodation services up 28% compared with the same period last year.

“With border restrictions lifting, a return of international visitors was likely to have helped boost hospitality spending at the end of 2022,” McKenzie said.

Glynn said the mixed performance across retail sectors highlighted the uneven impact of monetary policy, making it clear some household budgets are being squeezed more than others.

“For example, lower sales volumes of furniture in the December quarter indicates households may be cutting back on discretionary spending,” he said.

“But higher spending volumes on food and beverage services suggests the opposite – though a recovery for the tourism industry may be a contributing factor to stronger activity here.”

ASB economist Kim Mundy​ said rising prices were weighing on consumers and there also looked to be a shift in spending patterns.

Border reopenings and a return to pre-Covid spending habits were benefitting services – like hospitality – at the expense of retail goods.

Recent severe weather, including Cyclone Gabrielle, was expected to provide a short-term boost to retail as affected consumers restocked, but it was unclear how big any boost might be, Mundy said.

”Retail activity remains in the Reserve Bank’s sights and is likely to struggle over the period ahead as the monetary policy brakes are applied more forcefully.

“How the household sector copes with rising debt servicing – and wider living – costs will have a bearing on how far up the official cash rate goes and how long restrictive OCR settings are maintained.”