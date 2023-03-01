New Zealand's five most valuable golf courses worth a combined $562m

​

Stuff Outlook and atmosphere don’t guarantee a high dollar value when it comes to golf courses.

New Zealand’s five most valuable golf courses are worth a combined $562 million, but where they are might surprise you.

Many of New Zealand’s more than 400 golf courses boast spectacular scenery and some pretty serious prestige – think The Hills and Millbrook in Central Otago, and Hawke’s Bay’s Cape Kidnappers.

But outlook and atmosphere don’t guarantee a high dollar value, according to CoreLogic.

“A prestige course that isn’t nestled amongst high-value residential land won’t necessarily have the same level of capital value,” CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said.

“Another caveat may also be the square metres occupied by the course, and the scale of developed buildings, too. But all in all, it stands to reason that city-based courses in main centres will carry the highest values.”

Here’s where you’ll find NZ’s most valuable courses:

5: North Shore Golf Club: $58.35m

53 Appleby Rd, Albany

SUPPLIED North Shore Golf Club is New Zealand’s fifth most valuable and has views of the water.

On the upper fringes of Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour, the North Shore Golf Club is within chipping distance of the popular Albany area.

As well as ticking the location box, the club scores points for scenery, with views of the water from large parts of the 27-hole course.

It’s not short on development, either. Practice facilities include putting greens, a 13-bay driving range and driving nets, while a function space overlooking the course can accommodate around 220 people.

4: Tauranga Golf Club: $74.95m

1381 Cameron Rd, Tauranga

SUPPLIED The view from the first tee at Tauranga Golf Club.

Located at the 85-hectare Tauranga Racecourse Reserve, Tauranga Golf Club is a 10-minute drive from the city’s CBD and two hours from Auckland.

Like North Shore Golf Club, it has been developed to comfortably host events, with room for more than 200 guests across two function spaces.

3: Formosa Auckland Country Club: $79.1m

110 Jack Lachlan Dr, Beachlands

SUPPLIED The 18-hole course at Formosa Auckland Country Club has sweeping views of the Hauraki Gulf.

A 45-minute drive east of Auckland, the course at Formosa Auckland Country Club sits on a 178-hectare clifftop site, overlooking the Hauraki Gulf.

The 18-hole course was modelled on Augusta National, home of the Masters, and is the centrepiece of a resort which includes 50 villas, a conference centre, pool, spa, tennis and squash courts.

2: Omanu Golf Course: $114.6m

98 Matapihi Rd, Mt Maunganui

SUPPLIED Omanu Golf Club’s mostly flat land makes it prime real estate.

Back in the Bay of Plenty, Omanu Golf Club is marginally further from Tauranga’s CBD but, with its mostly flat land, it’s prime real estate.

The clubhouse at Omanu can comfortably seat 120. Other facilities include a cafe, bar and pro shop.

1: Mt Maunganui Golf Club: $235.35m

11 Fairway Ave, Mt Maunganui

SUPPLIED Mt Maunganui Golf Club is the country’s most valuable course, with a CV of more than $235 million.

With an eye watering CV of $235.35 million, Mt Maunganui Golf Club is New Zealand’s most valuable by more than $100 million.

A stone’s throw from Omanu and minutes away from a white sand beach, the 18-hole course has a pro shop, coaching facilities and capacity to seat up to 200 people at functions.