'Not even sparrow-sized': Is KFC's chicken shrinking?

Regular KFC customer Craig Hickman captioned this snap, “Honey, They Shrunk The Chicken.”

Fried chicken fans are criticising KFC for “downsizing” its chicken, but the fast food chain says nothing is amiss.

Disgruntled customers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after receiving unusually small portions.

Stuff columnist and regular KFC customer Craig Hickman​ tweeted a picture of his chicken on Saturday night, captioning the snap, “Honey, They Shrunk The Chicken starring @kfcnz.”

The picture sparked a flurry of responses about recent “downsizing” and “shrinkflation” at KFC.

READ MORE:

* KFC worker spills the secret to a perfect crumb coat on chicken

* Late night feast of KFC off menu due to staffing shortages

* Chicken and chips: My very first time

* KFC manages a giant cock-up with a smile



“That’s not even sparrow-sized,” one person commented, while another suggested Hickman may have visited “Kentucky Fried Cockatiel.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fried chicken can be real comfort food. Packed with salt and other flavours, it initiates a hedonic response in the brain. Too much of it, however, can lead to health issues.

Hickman was not the only customer to query KFC’s serving sizes.

In a recent Facebook post, another person shared a photo of their chicken alongside the dinner roll from a boxed meal and asked how long the chicken pieces had been smaller than the bun.

“This was pretty sad. I got a two-piece quarter pack, my husband a three-piece and this was the biggest piece in the boxes.

“Felt so ripped off when my hard-earned money is paying for two bites.”

A KFC spokesperson said its chicken producers, Tegel and Inghams, cut each chicken into nine pieces, which had to fall within weight ranges set by the restaurant.

“On occasion the lower or upper weight range of these specifications can be supplied.”

KFC has had a tough six months, with ingredient and staff shortages disrupting the business.

facebook An unhappy customer shared this picture from KFC, saying the size of the chicken portion left them feeling ‘so ripped off.’

In December, it temporarily stopped selling coleslaw tubs when a supply issue meant the slaw would have to be served without dressing.

In July, lettuce was replaced with cabbage in its burgers due to a shortage of the leafy green.

KFC had also had staffing issues in October, when two Bay of Plenty restaurants reportedly had just one staff member on the front counter and a third outlet had to close due to staff shortages.

A KFC spokesperson at the time said the business was battling the same challenges within the hospitality sector that other businesses had.