NZ Rugby's recruitment process likely legal but 'a bit rough' on Foster, employment lawyer says

Ian Foster has a contract to coach the All Blacks until after this year’s World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby’s process for recruiting a coach might be OK from a legal perspective, but is “a bit rough” on Ian Foster, an employment lawyer says.

At a media conference in Wellington on Wednesday, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chairperson Dame Patsy Reddy​ said the All Blacks head coach for 2024 and beyond would be named in the next four to six weeks.

Incumbent Foster, who is contracted until the end of the year, would remain as All Blacks coach with “the full support’’ of NZR until after the 2023 World Cup, Reddy said.

Following the announcement, Foster confirmed he would not reapply for the role. He had previously indicated he may want to continue as head coach in 2024, especially if the All Blacks won the World Cup.

Who should fill the high-profile position after that tournament has been the subject of public debate and conjecture in recent months, with most pundits picking Crusaders coach Scott Robertson​ as Foster’s successor.

Earlier this week, former All Blacks captain Kieran Read​ called on NZR to get on with announcing Robertson would land the role.

“Really, all of the stuff should be happening behind closed doors,” he told Sky TV’s The Breakdown

“It shouldn’t be aired, what both coaches or everyone who’s come out talking. It shouldn’t be happening.

“Hopefully we get to the bottom of it and through it soon.”

Alison Maelzer​, a partner at law firm Hesketh Henry​, said although it was unfortunate the situation had played out in public, there were unlikely to be any legal issues with the way it had been handled – unless the terms of Foster’s contract had been breached.

“If it’s a legitimate fixed-term agreement, then he doesn’t have any expectation of ongoing employment post the end of his fixed term,” she said.

“But you’d want to be really, really confident as the employer that you did have a legitimate fixed-term agreement because if there was any doubt about that or there was anything in [the contract] about rights of renewal or negotiating times, you’re really cutting across that by saying, ‘no, it’s all over after the world cup’.”

However, the public toing and froing was “not super conducive” to a good employment arrangement in the meantime.

”As a fixed-term employee, you always know that your time is limited, that you’re working to an end point,” Maelzer said.

Getty Images All Black Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Ian Foster ahead of the team’s test against Ireland in Wellington last year. Foster has said he may want to continue as coach in 2024.

“But it’s a bit rough to have your employer say, ‘we’re really not that happy, but we’re stuck with him until the end of his fixed term’.”

Last week, Foster said NZR’s desire to contract its 2024 coaching group by April was unnecessary and appointing a new coach before the World Cup could cause huge distractions for the team’s campaign in France and the international season preceding the tournament.

Foster claimed he was speaking out for what was best for his team, not out of self-preservation.

“My job is to focus on what is right for the team. I love this job and I have got a highly motivated coaching group and management team that are working hard, doing everything we can to make this country proud in France,” he told NZME.

“That is our goal. We know we have to earn everyone’s respect. And we want to do that – bring the World Cup home – and if we do, I want to be able to stand up, and I’d like the opportunity to say that maybe I would like to have another crack at this job.”