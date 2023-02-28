Tower expects flood claims of up to $125m, and premium increases for people with homes at risk of coastal flooding or landslip

The Auckland Anniversary floods will result in insurer Tower paying claims of $95 million to $125m, investors on the NZX have been told.

Tower did not reveal a figure for the likely claims costs for damage caused to homes, contents and vehicles from Cyclone Gabrielle, but had so far had about 2200 claims.

That compared to 5325 claims from the extreme weather that led to the Auckland flooding.

But Tower also warned investors it planned to expand its risk-based pricing to include landslips and coastal hazards.

“Building on its approach to risk-based pricing for earthquake and inland flooding risks, Tower plans to expand its natural hazards model to include landslips and coastal hazards,” said Tower’s chief executive Blair Turnbull.

In 2021, Tower began to increase premiums for homeowners with flood-prone homes, which followed its 2018 move to increase premiums for people with homes that were especially earthquake-prone.

In both extreme weather events to hit the country in the first two months of the year, Tower said its reinsurers would pay the lion’s share of claims costs.

“Tower has estimated the ultimate cost of the Auckland and Upper North Island weather event to be within the range of $95m to $125m,” Turnbull said.

“Costs for this event will predominantly be covered by Tower’s reinsurance for catastrophe events which has an excess of $11.875m,” he said.

“Tower has received approximately 2200 claims for damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and is in the early stages of estimating its financial impact as further claims continue to be received.

“Tower expects Cyclone Gabrielle is likely to also trigger Tower’s reinsurance for catastrophe events,” he said.

Work was under way on getting “reinstatement” reinsurance in place in case the country was hit with further natural disasters.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Tower insurance chief executive Blair Turnbull says Tower remains on course to make a profit in the current financial year despite getting over 7500 of claims from flooding in Auckland and Cyclone Gabrielle.

He said the company remained resilient, and was on track to make a profit in its current financial year.

“Tower is focused on supporting customers and communities throughout the recovery from these events. We plan for such events, both financially and in our operations,” Turnbuill said.

“Our continued growth and agility in responding to external challenges positions Tower positively for the future,” he said.

Policyholders have faced rising costs for their insurance.

“In the three months to 31 December 2022, Tower recorded $123m gross written premium, representing growth of 12.5% on the same period last year,” Turnbull said.

It had 582,000 policies, including house, contents and car insurance policies, in place at the end of December, and had grown market share.

Non-natural disaster claims had been rising, Tower noted.

“Average motor claims frequency increased to 13%, up from 12% pre-Covid due to higher traffic volumes and an increase in motor thefts,” Turnbull said.