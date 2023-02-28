NZ Post posts $115 million half-year profit, but says parcel revenue has dropped as households rein in spending

NZ Post is facing a tough start to the year as people rein in their online shopping habits.

NZ Post has announced a half-year profit of $115 million, but says parcel volumes have dropped as stretched households rein in their consumer spending.

“We’ve had two years of record online shopping numbers due to the pandemic creating a shift in consumer behaviour, but NZ Post is now seeing parcel volumes that are more aligned to pre-pandemic levels,” NZ Post chief executive David Walsh said.

“Current economic conditions mean consumers are buying less, buying in different ways and making different spending and saving choices, all of which impacts our parcel revenue,” he said.

With inflationary pressures, NZ Post’s overall operating costs had increased during the half year, including an increase to pay rates for frontline staff, Walsh said.

The aftertax profit of $115m​ for the six-month period ending on December 31​ was a sharp increase on the $60m​ profit in the corresponding period in 2021.

NZ Post is coming to the end of transitional funding from the Government, which was put in place to support it as it prepared for a future in which ever-fewer letters were sent.

Walsh said: “Our focus remains on transitioning to a commercially sustainable mail business, with the government’s Contract for Service funding of $130m​ being fully utilised this year.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF NZ Post’s new building in Grenada features a state-of-the art sorting machine that can scan and sort up to 11,000 parcels per hour.

“We have continued to remove costs, including amalgamating a number of mail delivery branches and announcing the closure of our Manawatū mail processing centre (due to close in March 2023), while also increasing letter pricing,” he said.

NZ Post had also completed the divestment of its remaining shareholding in Kiwi Group Holdings, and through it, Kiwibank.

“Having returned a significant special dividend to the shareholder, the retained sale proceeds will support the continued investment in NZ Post’s future - both addressing the transition of the mail business and continuing to grow the parcel delivery business,” Walsh said.

NZ Post expected a tougher time in the first six months of the year due to what Walsh called the “slowing economic environment”.

Households are being hit with both high inflation, and rising interest rates on their home loans.

Walsh said: “Like many businesses we are facing into economic headwinds, but remain confident that our business strategy is the right one and will continue to support Kiwi retailers to succeed against a backdrop of economic uncertainty.”