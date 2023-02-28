Survey suggests those who haven't negotiated big pay rises may have missed the boat

Inflation expectations remain “stuck” at about 6%, ANZ says.

Business confidence recovered slightly but was still very subdued in February, according to ANZ’s latest monthly survey.

Firms were also expecting that it would become significantly harder for workers to negotiate large pay rises.

ANZ’s survey indicated a net 43% of respondents expected economic conditions to deteriorate over the coming year, with a net 9% also expecting their own activity to weaken.

That represented a continued improvement from a deep nadir in December when a record 70% expected the economy to worsen and 25% were forecasting a drop in their own fortunes, following an ultra-hawkish monetary policy statement from the Reserve Bank in November.

Three-quarters of the responses to ANZ’s latest survey were received before Cyclone Gabrielle hit and the Government decided to lift the minimum wage.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said there was little difference in the sentiment of responses it received early and late in the month.

But she noted that very few businesses in flood-affected regions participated in the survey after the floods hit, describing that as understandable.

The survey suggested businesses were expecting inflation to come down only slowly.

“Pricing intentions continue to inch lower but inflation expectations remain stuck around 6%,” Zollner said.

But she said the Reserve Bank would be encouraged by businesses’ forecasts for pay rises.

“Reported past wage settlements fell from 6.7% to 6%, falling in every sector. And expectations for wage settlements for the next 12 months fell even more, down from 5.5% to 4.7%.

“Overall, firms are anticipating to raise wages by considerably less in the next 12 months than they did in the last,” she said.