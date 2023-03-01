Petone still a good bet despite possible TAB job losses, says Lower Hutt mayor

The TAB has contending with the forces of changing demographics and globalisation.

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry says he is concerned by the potential for job losses at the TAB’s headquarters in Petone but confident in the prospects of the suburb.

The TAB said this week that it was in discussions with “a range of international wagering operators” about a partnership agreement.

The state-owned gambling provider employs about 450 staff, but industry sources have estimated as many as 300 jobs would go following an outsourcing agreement.

That has not been confirmed by the TAB, whose spokesperson Matt Smith said it was awaiting proposals in what he described as "this final phase" of its discussions.

“TAB NZ welcomed expressions of interest from a number of international wagering operators around a potential strategic partnership late last year,” he said on Tuesday.

“We have since progressed to the second phase of discussions with three international wagering operators. We have received no proposals from any of these operators in this phase and don't expect to for several weeks,” he said.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Ian and Kerry Taplin are leaving Southland to train racehorses on the Sunshine Coast.

With regard to the claims 300 jobs were at risk, the TAB didn't know whether any of the potential partners were going to propose any job losses because proposals had not been received yet, he said.

Ladbrokes owner Entain and Australian firm Tabcorp, with which the TAB has an existing relationship, have been tipped as two frontrunners for the partnership agreement.

An industry source said Entain was confident its offer was going to be accepted and that it would see all the TAB’s trading operations move to Brisbane with “a huge loss of jobs”.

Barry said he contacted the TAB with a view to understanding what impacts there might be on staff and what support they could expect.

But any job cuts would not be a reflection on Petone which was “booming”, he said.

“I visit businesses on a weekly basis and their number one issue is not having the people to be able to do the work.”

The local implications of any downsizing at the TAB could be somewhat different from the closure of Imperial Tobacco’s factory in Petone in 2020, when more than 100 jobs were lost, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Petone is booming despite the uncertainties that have dogged some big employers, Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry says.

The heavy-majority of Imperial Tobacco’s workers were from the Hutt Valley, but he assumed there would be “more of a mix” at the TAB in Petone, given the types of roles it had and the location.

TAB chairperson Mark Stewart acknowledged in the company’s annual report in January that the business had come under “intense pressure” from competing international online bookies.

“We estimate that up to $150 million was lost by Kiwis to online offshore operators across the past 12 months,” he wrote in the report.

Racing industry commentator Brian de Lore said that the TAB had no choice but to find an overseas outsourcing partner, given the challenges it faced.

“Gambling is very much a global business now. New Zealand has tried to retain its independence, which you can't do because we just don’t have the scale.”

But he forecast the TAB would find it difficult to strike an agreement as advantageous as it might have negotiated in 2018, when the total outsourcing of its race-betting business was first suggested by government-appointed consultant John Messara.