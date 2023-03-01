Commerce Commission says TV Shop manipulated customer reviews and misled shoppers

The TV Shop has been prosecuted by the Commerce Commission, which alleges staff members posted reviews of products and deleted low-rating reviews from its website.

The commission has filed 13 representative charges against The TV Shop, trading as Brand Developers, that focused on marketing and promotional practices it believes are likely to mislead Kiwi consumers.

The TV Shop sells a wide range of products through direct response television advertising.

The commission alleges that The TV Shop breached the Fair Trading Act after staff members posted reviews on various online review platforms about products without disclosing their affiliation to the business and removed some low-rating reviews on its own website.

It alleged it misled shoppers about remedies available to them if something went wrong with their products by implying they did not have any other rights to refunds or remedies outside its own “30-day money back guarantee” scheme or “risk-free trial” – even if the products were faulty or mis-advertised.

The commission also stated it misled consumers about the nature of products sold when it advertised promotions for its Air Roaster Pro, offering an accessory pack variously as “free” or a “bonus” and on a “special offer” when the Air Roaster Pro was never offered for sale without the accessory pack, and the product was sold as a “special offer’” continuously between 2018 and 2021.

The commission previously successfully prosecuted The TV Shop twice since 2015.

In 2022, The TV Shop was fined $123,500 after failing to comply with extended warranty disclosure requirements, and in 2015 the business was fined $153,000 for misrepresentations that a ladder being sold or advertised had a certification when it did not.

Commerce Commission spokesperson Vanessa Horne said consumers were entitled to take information provided by retailers at face value, whether that information related to pricing, the nature of the products on offer, consumer rights or the endorsement or experiences of other consumers.

“Businesses should check they have compliant reviews processes and policies, training processes in place regarding rights to refunds or remedies, and compliant promotional practices,” she said.

While consumers were entitled to trust the representations that businesses made were accurate, they were also encouraged to pause and shop around before rushing into a purchasing decision.

“Read reviews across different platforms to get a picture of the product you’re buying, read the terms and conditions and understand your rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act. If time allows, track prices over time and shop around to make sure you’re getting the deal and making the savings that you expect.”

The case is currently before the courts.