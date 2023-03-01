Gaming machine profit surpasses $1b for the first time in nearly 20 years

Gaming machine profit surpassed $1b for the first time in nearly 20 years – but problem gambling has reduced.

Gaming machine profits have surpassed $1 billion for the first time in nearly 20 years, despite a dip in the last three months of last year.

The billion dollar mark was last hit in 2003.

Gaming Machine Association chairperson Peter Dengate Thrush said, although the $1.015b profit last year was highest for some time, regulations had been tightened, substantial inflation, there was more help for those who suffered from gambling addiction, and the staff in venues with gaming machines received better training.

“We haven’t seen any real increase in problem gambling in well over a decade, and so to see [profits] go up while harm doesn’t is a good sign,” he said.

“Of course, there are those who still are at risk of harm, and we hope that the increase in our levy contribution will mean more people can get access to the support and help they need.”

He was said he was pleased the industry was doing well, and it meant the sector would be able to make a “substantial contribution” to the Problem Gambling Levy.

It would also offer more surety for the thousands of community organisations nationwide which rely on gaming machine funds, he said.

“We want to see problem gambling reduced from its current 0.2% of gamblers to zero, and by being able to give even more to the Problem Gambling Levy we think we can help head in that direction.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti launched new gambling reforms.

Dengate Thrush said all profits, after prizes were paid and operating costs covered, went back to the community in the form of grants.

That meant a huge amount per year would continue be available for emergency response services, disability support groups, arts and culture, sports clubs, and other initiatives spread around Aotearoa.

“We’re expecting the next funding rounds will focus heavily on rebuilding damaged community facilities from recent weather events. We’re pleased we’re able to contribute to that rebuild.”

But Problem Gambling Foundation spokesperson Adree Froude said it was misleading to say 100% of profits went back to the community as grants.

Under the Gambling Act, pokie trusts and societies were required to allocate a minimum of 40% of gaming machine proceeds, excluding GST, in each financial year.

In reality, about $300 million went back to the community in the form of grants each year, so a lot of money went into running the system, he said.

“Although we acknowledge that there are many worthy causes out there that are recipients of grants from pokie trusts, the system is fundamentally flawed. It relies on the poorest people in our communities putting money into pokie machines – it’s unethical and inequitable.”

Sixty percent of venues were in areas of medium-high or very-high deprivation, where the money was coming from people who could not afford to be losing it, he said.

It was estimated that more than 40% of the money lost on pokies came from people affected by their gambling addiction. Māori and Pacific communities were disproportionately impacted by the effects of gambling. he said.

”Pokies are the most harmful form of gambling in Aotearoa and are highly addictive. Nearly 50% of people who seek help with their gambling do so because of pokies.

”Losses on Class 4 pokie machines (pokies in pubs, clubs and TABs – not casinos) reaching over $1b is not cause for celebration.”