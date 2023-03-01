Harry Styles fans cause feather boa constriction in New Zealand

Feather boas are low in stock across the country thanks to the upcoming Harry Styles concert.

Feather boas are now few and far between as Harry Styles fans snap them up ahead of his New Zealand concert.

Former One Direction member Styles is to play at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on March 7 as part of his Love on Tour world tour. An Auckland show in 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19.

His fans around the world, affectionately known as “Harries”, dress to the nines for the gigs, wearing bright colours and sparkly outfits.

Feather boas are now a staple of concert-goers’ outfits after the As It Was singer wore a purple feather boa to the Grammy’s in 2021.

A spokesperson for Party World in Christchurch said it had experienced a huge spike in feather boa sales in the lead-up to next week’s show.

“And all our heart-shaped sunglasses sold out quickly as well,” she said.

“At the beginning we didn’t know what was it for but when we found out it was for Harry’s concert we got quite excited as we are big fans ourselves.

She said the store did not expect it for Styles’ concert, but had good supply because it had stocked up for the Elton John concerts.

Another Christchurch party supply company, Party Shop, said it had also had a spike in sales, and it took staff a while to figure out why.

“At the moment we have only last few of them available, in only a few colours.”

screenshot Feather boas are out of stock at party store Look Sharp.

The shop now only had 10 left in two different styles, she said.

Both Spotlight and party supply shop Look Sharp had been running low on stock.

Only green and mixed feather boas were available to buy online at Look Sharp on Wednesday, while Spotlight stores were low in stock on black, red and white boas.

New Zealand isn’t the only place to face a feather boa shortage while the singer is in town.

Styles’ 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden last August caused a shortage throughout New York City, while Melbourne is currently getting through the tail end of the shortage after Styles’ played two shows in the city last week.