The TV Shop products Consumer NZ says aren't worth the money

This ad from TV Shop shows the many ways to use an iTread - but Consumer NZ says it's not worth the money.

Consumer NZ is urging potential customers to take care when purchasing from TV Shop.

It comes after the Commerce Commission announced it had filed charges against the online store for breaching the Fair Trading Act by misleading consumers about the popularity of goods and offering “bonus” or “free” goods that were provided with purchases anyway.

Consumer test manager Paul Smith said, although its advertising might be convincing, with freebies on offer and glowing customer reviews, the watchdog’s trial found TV Shop products undeserving of the hype.

The iTread

TV Shop’s iTread is a treadmill for walking or jogging. The product doesn’t have an advertised price, but is available with a “free” Air Roaster Pro on a “30-day, hassle-free, money-back guarantee”.

READ MORE:

* Commerce Commission says TV Shop manipulated customer reviews and misled shoppers

* Consumer NZ calls Instachill air cooler 'at best, pointless' in NZ climate

* Truck shop operators allowed to offer 'essential' products - but there's a warning



“We had to call the TV Shop to determine the price of the product,” Smith said.

He was told the iTread cost between $1990 and $3115, depending on where the customer was at in the order or return process and how much TV Shop wanted to secure the customer’s money.

“This product is problematic. The advertising claims it’s suitable for all ages and mobility levels, and good for the whole family,” said Smith.

STUFF The Commerce Commission helps ensure NZ's markets are competitive and consumers are protected.

“However, the instruction manual clearly states users should be over 18, and the item is not suitable for children and frail elderly people. Hardly suitable for the whole family or all mobility levels.”

The ads for the product claimed it was lightweight and, ‘at just 5cm thick’, could be stored virtually anywhere.

Consumer measured the iTread at 9cm deep – almost double the advertised claim.

“As for the ‘lightweight’ claim, one of our testers found the item to be too bulky to manoeuvre. Because of its shape, it was impossible to lift and walk with.

“Our testers were of varying age and physical ability, and no one had a positive experience using the iTread. We do not recommend this product,” said Smith.

Returning the product was a long and drawn-out process.

“When we told TV Shop we wanted to return the iTread, we were offered a two-week extension to the trial period, a $350 discount if we on-sold the iTread to a friend, the opportunity to keep the Air Roaster Pro for $350, and finally a further $625 off the cost of the iTread if we kept it, ‘to save the return cost’.”

Pain Erazor Pro

TV Shop’s Pain Erazor Pro is a small battery-powered device that gives tiny shocks for pain relief.

The ad claimed the Pain Erazor Pro stimulated the body’s release of endorphins for fast pain relief. It is priced at $159.99 on a “buy one get one free” deal.

While some trial participants found the device provided short-term pain relief, Consumer did not think it warranted the $160 price tag, even with a freebie thrown in.

“Only one of our testers said they would consider buying a Pain Erazor Pro, but even then, only if it was $10,” said Smith.

“Our team of trialists all had either chronic or acute pain to try the product on. While some experienced short-term relief, others found it made their pain worse.”

Smith said he hoped the Consumer testing made New Zealanders think twice before buying from the TV Shop.

“Don’t rely on the reviews on its website – based on our findings, we think those reviews are questionable.”

TV Shop has been approached for comment.