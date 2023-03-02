MedSafe seeking advice on cough medicine after it was banned in Australia and France

Dry cough medicines that contain pholcodine, such as Duro-Tuss, have been recalled and banned in Australia.

MedSafe is seeking further expert advice on a dry cough medication that has been banned in Australia and France.

Pholcodine is used to treat a dry cough and is found in cough syrups and lozenge products, such as Duro-Tuss and Pholcodine Linctus. It is also used in combination with other active substances in products that treat the symptoms of cold and flu.

It works by suppressing the cough reflex by reducing the nerve signals that are sent to the muscles involved in coughing. It also has a mild sedative effect.

Following an investigation into the safety of pholcodine-containing medicines by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Australia’s ﻿Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recalled and banned 55 products including syrups and lozenges.

The recall included well-known brands such as Codral, Benadryl, Bisolvon Difflam and Duro-Tuss.

The EMA found that the use of pholcodine in the 12 months before general anaesthesia could cause patients to go into ﻿anaphylactic shock. The TGA was aware of 50 cases including one death.

The National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products in France also banned all pholcodine-based medicinal products in September last year.

ROSA WOODS Medicine containing pholcodine can no longer be bought over the counter at NZ pharmacies.

Late last year medicine containing pholcodine was moved off New Zealand shelves and classed as a pharmacy-only medicine. It can no longer be bought over the counter.

It was one of the last cough suppressants available over the counter in New Zealand.

Medsafe spokesperson Chris James said a key purpose of pharmacist intervention was to ensure that the use of pholcodine followed a consultation and was expected to reduce its use to only those who could benefit.

“New Zealand has few medicinal alternatives for treating a dry cough and there remains consumer demand for medicines containing pholcodine.”

James said Medsafe was aware of the EMA and TGA decision.

“Medsafe will be considering the decisions of the EMA and TGA including seeking further expert advice on the use of pholcodine in New Zealand. Consumers who have any questions should discuss the benefits and risks of pholcodine with their pharmacist.”

TGA head professor John Skerritt told Australia’s 9 News that if a person needed general anaesthesia and had taken pholcodine in the past 12 months they should advise their doctors.