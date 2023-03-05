Homeowner says banks offering 4.99% under the table is a 'market failure'

Robin Blythe, who refixed his mortgage at 4.99% for a year, says the fact the rate was not advertised is a 'market failure'.

A chance comment over an evening meal about three weeks ago will end up saving Robin Blythe​ and his partner about $150 a fortnight on home loan interest payments.

Blythe said the couple only found out about Bank of New Zealand’s (BNZ) 4.99% home loan rate because a friend who worked in banking mentioned it after they said they were about to refix their loan.

“He said there’s a 4.99% unadvertised rate that’s going at BNZ right now, so it was almost completely by chance,” Blythe said.

The Wellington couple mentioned it to their broker, who said there was no such rate, but a few days later the broker called them back to apologise, and said he would take the rate to their existing bank, ASB.

When the couple threatened to walk, ASB matched the rate, saving the couple 1.5% on their interest rate, which Blythe said would equate to about $150 a fortnight.

“The different to us is pretty significant,” he said.

Aucklander Catherine Wang was not so fortunate.

She said her mortgage was refixed at 6.49% on February 24, prior to which she had been asking her ASB lending manager if there were any better rate available.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellingtonian Robin Blythe and his partner are seeing their home loan interest rate jump from 3.75% to 4.99%.

“I specifically asked my ASB mortgage adviser if he can provide a lower rate last week, because I could not afford paying principal and interest, but he said no.

“Paying interest only is also very hard for me as I need to stop my contribution to KiwiSaver and my superannuation, otherwise I would not be able to live.”

Wang said if she had been able to refix at 4.99%, she could keep contributing to her KiwiSaver and continue paying down her principal.

She bought in Auckland about three years ago with the help of her parents.

Wang said she had complained and asked to be put on the lower rate, but the lending manager had told her the 4.99% was a one-week deal and had ended.

In response to Wang’s criticism, ASB said lending was considered on a case-by-case basis.

The bank’s spokesperson also said 6.49% was lower than the ASB’s advertised rate at the time Wang refixed, and would have been based on an assessment of market conditions, Wang’s individual circumstances and property specific factors.

Blythe said the fact that these were unadvertised rates were only available to those “in the know” could be regarded as a market failure.

“A lot of people don't have this information – a lot of people who are probably struggling at the moment to make their mortgage repayments.

“It seems a little bit unethical to me that these rates are out there, but you really have to be able to ask for them and renegotiate for them.”

The couple had been on 3.75%, for a fixed-term of three years.

Blythe said the experience had taught him that you had to hold some bargaining power, and be willing to walk away from your existing lender, if you wanted to get a good rate.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said banks were heavily discounting the one and two-year fixed rate behind closed doors as part of a secret “under the line” mortgage rate discounting war.

Stacy Squires/Stuff BNZ was revealed as offering a 4.99% one-year fixed rate to customers on February 22.

He said the rate banks themselves could borrow at to fund their home loans sat at about 5.5%, which meant deals like the 4.99% rate were loss-making.

“That’s similar to what’s happening in Australia, the banks are writing some loss-leading business essentially to protect their market share,” he said.

“There’s $170 billion worth of fixed-rate mortgages coming up for renewal this year, so if you’re a bank and your offering is out of the market, you could lose market share really quickly in 2023.”

Alexander said people usually stuck with the same bank, but rapidly rising interest rates would make customers far more willing to move than in the past.

“I think partly what the banks are doing is an experiment to see what people will react to, so they have tested with 4.99%, a couple were testing with 5.99% for 18 to 24 months.”

Data from the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua showed in December 2020, banks lent just over $9.6b in new home loans.

In December 2021 that had fallen to $7.9b. In December last year, it was just $5.1b.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Independent Economist Tony Alexander has previously cautioned against banks offering large cashback deals to home loan customers as competition in the lending space heated up.

Professor Robin Gauld coordinates a course in business ethics at Otago University.

He said the banking sector was an open marketplace and the commerce commission would presume that the banks do not collude around interest rates, and had freedom to negotiate with different customers.

“It may be that the person who got a better rate was supported in their case by their circumstances, such as better assets the bank could potentially use to secure the loan,” he said.

“Banks will always negotiate within reason as it is to be expected in a market economy.”

An ANZ spokesperson refused to say whether the bank had recently offered or matched the 4.99% rate.

“When we consider individual applications we look at things like equity held in the property, term and size of the loan.”

Westpac said at times it offered lower rates on a case-by-case basis, but it did not have any offerings at 4.99%.

A Kiwibank spokesperson said the bank had not recently offered a 4.99% home loan rate.