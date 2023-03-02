What's going on with the price of broccoli?

Why are our broccoli prices fluctuating so much?

Broccoli is almost $5 a head in some regions as growers battle unusually wet weather.

Managing director of Jina’s World of Fresh Produce Ajay Jina said Cyclone Gabrielle, along with persistent rain for most of this year in growing areas, was causing problems.

“Many outdoor greens and orchard crops have been heavily affected. The reduced supply of produce from these areas can affect prices,” Jina said.

Growers in other parts of NZ could support and supplement supply. But this would put further pressure on the price due to the additional cost of freight, he said.

“At the moment around NZ there are parts with surplus water, but parts with water shortages. Those of us with the experience know how to navigate such times and continue to support and provide NZ-grown produce.”

Murray Aarts runs Sundale Farms with his brother, Peter, in Pukekawa, south of Auckland.

He said they had lost a small percentage of crops thanks to the increased wet weather, but the biggest issue was humidity, which was causing quality issues.

”It’s been quite prevalent lately.

”Supply has been way down in the last two to three weeks. It’s been about a three-week period of very high prices.”

A survey of the price of supermarket staples by Stuff shows in August last year the price of broccoli was between $2.49 and $2.99 at selected New World, Pak ‘n Save and Countdowns in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

In September and October prices rose to between $2.99 and $4.99 before dropping in November.

In January prices continued to rise back up to the $4 mark at an Auckland New World, while in February prices in Auckland and Wellington were between $3.99 and $5.

The cheapest price was $2.49 per head at both New World Durham St and Pak ‘n Save Moorhouse in Christchurch.

Aarts said he expected prices to drop in the coming weeks as supply picked up.

“The price is crashing at the moment.”