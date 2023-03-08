The times companies got International Women's Day so wrong

It’s International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating women’s achievements, raising awareness about bias and taking action to ensure equality.

But some companies still can’t grasp the concept of the March 8 day – and it means they cop a lot of flack.

Here are some of the biggest flops companies have had while trying to celebrate the women in work.

Fonterra’s all-men speaking panel

Fonterra felt the heat last year when it announced an all-men speaking panel for a talk about “breaking the bias” as part of its International Women’s Day celebrations.

The company reviewed the panel and changed it to two women and one man after backlash on social media.

At the time its managing director of people and culture, Kate Daly, admitted “we did not get this event right”.

New Zealand Rugby forgot the women’s team

The All Blacks might have some of the best players in the game, but the ball fell short of the try line last year after a post on the team’s Twitter feed read: "Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day #IWD2022 #internationalwomensday".

It completely ignored the fact New Zealand has its own women’s rugby team, the World Cup champion Black Ferns.

It drew criticism and was labelled “tone deaf’’ for omitting mention of the Black Ferns, while featuring a male player who assaulted his partner, Fijian-born flyer Sevu Reece, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his female partner in 2018. Reece was discharged without conviction after a judge ruled there were mitigating factors in the case.

And just like Fonterra, New Zealand rugby came out saying the famous line “we didn’t get it right”.

“NZR and our Teams in Black celebrated International Women’s Day across all of our digital channels and our intent was to portray the many roles women have in our game,’’ a NZR spokesperson said.

“We didn’t get it right, and we apologise – our entire rugby whānau are so proud of our Black Ferns and all our wāhine, in everything that they do on and off the pitch.”

Burger King’s ‘women belong in the kitchen’ Tweet

You read that right. In 2021 Burger King UK simply tweeted ‘women belong in the kitchen’ to mark International Women’s Day.

The tweet was supposedly meant to highlight gender disparity in the restaurant industry and a tease for a campaign promoting a cooking scholarship for female employees.

Follow-up tweets by Burger King gave some context to the first tweet: “If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio.”

Stuff Burger King UK's 'women belong in the kitchen' tweet flopped.

But unfortunately many Twitter users didn’t get past that first Tweet, which caused an uproar.

“We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry,” the fast food giant later tweeted.

“Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time.”

Misguided celebrates the day despite massive gender pay gap

Fast fashion brands such as Missguided and Boohoo launched into International Women’s Day last year with a bunch of sales, so women could “treat themselves”.

Misguided offered to pay it forward by giving its UK customers a chance to win £5000 for themselves and a friend to spend. But according to a tweet by the Gender Pay Gap Bot, at Misguided, women's median hourly pay was 40% lower than men's.

In an Instagram video, Boohoo told women that it wanted them to “know their worth, invest in themselves, and keep lifting each other up”. But it was swiftly called out by social media users after it was found a number of the retailer's suppliers were underpaying and exploiting staff and making them work in dirty and unsafe conditions.