Worker attacked by high-risk youth awarded $27k after he suffered post-traumatic stress

A youth worker who was attacked by a high-risk youth has been awarded $27,000 by the Employment Relations Authority after he suffered post-traumatic stress due to the incident.

Elton Sharplin worked as a youth worker for the Youth Horizons Trust Kia Puāwa (YHT) charitable trust at its Hamilton House. It was a residential home for young people and one of the highest-risk services the trust delivered, the authority was told.

He worked there from June 2020 until he resigned five months later. Sharplin had previously worked as a specialist support worker in a high-security complex, so had experience working in challenging environments with safety risks associated with his work.

On October 8, Sharplin intervened in an attack by one youth on another and, in the course of doing so, was struck in the chest.

Although Sharplin had removed himself to a safe area, along with the youth who was being attacked and another staff member, the youth who initiated the attack attempted to break into the safe room.

The police attended the incident and Sharplin was sent home early. He had started writing an incident report, but was unable to complete it before he left work that day.

A social worker subsequently made changes to the incident report and Sharplin was not given an opportunity to review it before it was finalised.

Sharplin attempted to return to work the day after the incident for his next rostered shift, but he had an adverse reaction when the youth who had been the attacker unexpectedly returned to the house, and he was sent home again.

A medical professional diagnosed Sharplin with post-traumatic stress (PTS) and was granted leave from work.

Sharplin put a return to work plan in place verbally with his manager, which included that he would not be rostered alone at any time during a shift, he would be allowed to leave the house if he became overwhelmed and there was another staff member rostered on, he could call his manager as soon as he was experiencing adverse symptoms, and he would utilise EAP and see a counsellor.

But a written report differed from what he had agreed and included that if he was overwhelmed he would use the strategies his counsellor had taught him, he could phone on-call staff if things became too overwhelming for him, and he would email his managers to let them know how a shift on Labour Day went because he was rostered on alone.

His roster was also given to him at late notice, and he had constant shift changes which made him unable to plan activities for the youth and for his personal life, the authority heard.

YHT was also concerned about his ACC medical certificate that referred to him potentially suffering with PTSD.

YHT asked Sharplin for consent to access his medical history to establish whether he was “fit to carry out the duties of a TFM practitioner”.

Sharplin sought advice from his GP and EAP counselor who both advised him not to sign the consent form, as they expressed concern that YHT’s request was too wide and would unreasonably breach his privacy.

Sharplin sought legal advice, which suggested that YHT should use the medical examination clause in his employment agreement to have him assessed, by a medical specialist of its choosing, if it was not prepared to accept his GP’s medical certificate that said he was fit to return to work.

He offered on four occasions to undergo an independent medical assessment, but YHT did not arrange it and YHT also cancelled an in-person meeting that had been scheduled with Sharplin to discuss the situation.

Sharplin said it had got to the point where he believed he had no option other than to resign because he had been on unpaid leave, or had used his advance leave, on the days that he was unable to work as a result of the incident.

“Sharplin was deeply affected that he had been treated with mistrust and suspicion by YHT, who appeared to have taken the stance that it did based on a belief that he had a pre-existing condition that he did not declare at the pre-employment stage,” authority member Rachel Larmer said.

“That was not factually correct, because he had no pre-existing condition and had not previously suffered from PTS.

“Sharplin was upset and distressed to have to leave his job without having an opportunity to say goodbye to the boys who he had cared for. The whole situation was overwhelming, humiliating and highly stressful for him.”

The authority ordered YHT to pay Sharplin $24,000 in distress compensation and $4153.60 for lost remuneration.