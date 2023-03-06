House price expectations nearing lows last seen during Global Financial Crisis

ASB says housing confidence could slump even further in the coming year.

House price expectations are closing in on lows last seen during the Global Financial Crisis and could slump even further, ASB says.

The bank’s latest housing confidence survey, for the three months to January, found a net 43% of people thought house prices would fall over the coming year.

At the height of the GFC in July 2008, a net 55% of respondents thought prices would decrease in the years ahead.

Although expectations hadn’t yet reached that low, ASB senior economist Kim Mundy​ said sentiment was likely to fall further.

READ MORE:

* ASB housing survey shows most negative result on record

* Coronavirus: Fewer Kiwis expect house prices to rise, ASB survey shows

* New Zealand's median house price passes $600,000 for first time: Real Estate Institute



“The housing market has been weak of late, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to turn around any time soon. Housing market activity is heavily linked to the interest rate outlook, so it’s not surprising people’s price expectations keep falling given the Reserve Bank has signalled there are more official cash rate hikes to come,” she said.

“House price falls have already been higher on a percentage basis than what we saw during the GFC, so we might see net price expectations drop down to a GFC low, if not surpass that, in the coming quarters.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

South Islanders outside of Canterbury were the most pessimistic about price expectations, shifting from a net 21% of respondents last quarter expecting prices to decrease in the coming year, to a net 47% this quarter. The upper North Island was similar with a net 46% saying they thought prices would fall.

“Possibly we’re seeing the regions playing catch up. We saw prices drop in the main centres such as Auckland and Wellington first because affordability was most constrained,” Mundy said.

“However, we are now seeing widespread house price falls across the regions as interest rates continue to climb.”

The Real Estate Institute’s latest house price index showed prices were down 16.2% from their peak in late 2021.

Its figures showed the national median price was down 13.3% annually to $762,500 in January, from $880,000 at the same time last year. It was down 3.5% on December.

Sales prices fell in most regions, with Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes’ Bay, and Wellington all recording annual drops of over 16%.

The Auckland region’s median price had the biggest fall, down 21.7% to $940,000 from $1.20m last January. In the index, the region was down by 17.1% annually, and by 21.4% from its peak.

Despite that, Auckland remained the only region with any optimism about whether it was a good time to buy, the ASB survey found.

After reaching positive territory last quarter, respondents’ views on whether it is a good time to buy had again turned negative, with a net 2% saying it was a bad time to buy.

A net 2% of Aucklanders thought it was a good time to buy, down from a net 9% in the previous three months. All other regions recorded negative results.

Monique Ford/Stuff South Islanders outside of Canterbury are the most pessimistic about price expectations.

“It’s not only interest rates that influence whether it’s a good time to buy or not, it’s also affordability,” Mundy said.

“Given we might be nearing a pause in interest rate hikes it could suggest we’re past the peak in terms of thinking it’s a bad time to buy, because the affordability argument might start to outweigh the serviceability concerns. We’re not at the bottom of this housing market cycle yet.”

A net 78% of respondents expected interest rates to keep rising over the next 12 months.