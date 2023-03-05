Shopper discovers 'discounted' Mountain Warehouse jacket priced 20% higher online

A price tag left on Stacey Wood’s jacket showed it had been selling for $60 less in-store.

A shopper who discovered the “discounted” jacket she bought online had been $60 cheaper in-store says others should be vigilant.

Stacey Wood​ thought she was getting a good deal when she ordered a winter jacket from Mountain Warehouse on February 24.

At the time, the website showed it had a regular price of $359.99, and was discounted by 20% to $287.99.

However, a price tag still attached to the jacket when it arrived showed a regular price of $299.99, $60 less than the price advertised online.

Wood contacted Mountain Warehouse through its online chat and was told prices differed online and in-store.

A customer service representative told her the ticket should have been removed before the jacket was sent out and that a $12 refund – the difference between the price she paid and the ticket price – would be given.

When she asked how there could be such a large price difference, the customer service representative told Wood pricing was “out of their control.”

“I told them how disappointed I was that the prices were so different and that had I gone into a store I would have only paid $239.

“I was informed they were sorry I was disappointed but couldn’t help any further.”

Wood said she was “extremely unhappy” with the customer service from Mountain Warehouse and wanted the full $60 price difference to be refunded.

Further attempts to contact Mountain Warehouse had been unsuccessful, she said.

A Mountain Warehouse spokesperson said, like many businesses, it had had to respond to rising cost pressures with price increases.

SUPPLIED A swing tag left on Stacey Wood’s jacket showed it had been selling for $60 less than the ‘regular’ price advertised online.

“It appears that in this instance she received an older product that hadn’t been re-ticketed before it was sent out,” she said.

“Our policy in this situation is to honour the discount against the ticketed price and so our first contact with the customer should have offered to refund the higher amount rather than the $12.”

Mountain Warehouse apologised to Wood and had since refunded the remaining $48.

Its warehouse process and customer care policies would be reviewed to avoid further inconvenience to customers, the spokesperson said.

Wood said she was satisfied with the final outcome but remained sceptical about pricing practices at Mountain Warehouse.

“I would have never purchased online if I knew it was going to be such a big difference to shopping in-store.

“How many other people are buying online without realising they are paying so much more than going into a store to buy?”

Prices differences were in the spotlight last week after shoppers noticed broccoli cost twice as much online as in-store at a New Plymouth supermarket.

While Countdown said it was within its rights to charge different prices for the same product across its channels, Consumer NZ said it risked misleading customers.

“We can understand why someone would be upset if something they have just bought online is half the price in store,” Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker​ said.

“Transparency is key here – people need to know prices can differ online versus in store. Given products are coming from the same store we are concerned the pricing technology doesn’t exist to enable online shoppers to benefit from in-store offers. This doesn’t seem right.”