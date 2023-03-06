Westpac warns customers to be wary of tax scams

Westpac is warning customers to be wary of tax scams.

In a message to customers, the bank said people should be cautious if they were ever called, messaged or emailed and told they were eligible for a tax refund, or asked to pay a tax bill.

“Emails or texts can link to malicious websites or install malware that contains viruses.”

The scammer might ask for personal details, ID documents, bank details or passwords - and could even threaten legal action or pressure people into making a payment.

Wespac said people could avoid falling victim to the scam by not clicking on links or opening attachments in emails.

“Always access your IRD account from the official IRD website, rather than using a link to it.”

People should not feel pressured into making a payment, it said.

“If an organisation is legitimate, they'll give you sufficient time to pay a bill.

Juan Zarama Perini A new scam has already costs Kiwis millions in two weeks, Cert NZ's incident response manager tell you how to avoid becoming a victim.

“If something seems suspicious, contact IRD through their official website.”

Last month Westpac was aware of a number of scams targeting customers including phishing emails, fake calls and even flood-related scams.

Inland Revenue was hit by a number of scams every year, including one recent case in which scammers claimed people were eligible for the cost of living payment.