No official reports of salmonella following hummus recall despite people saying they've been 'violently ill'

A wide range of products containing tahini are subject to the recall.

Despite a number of people saying they’ve been “violently ill” for days after eating salmonella-affected hummus, health authorities have yet to receive any official reports of cases.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said since the recall of a number of hummus products from different brands last week, the organisation had not been notified of anyone experiencing symptoms.

Since Friday Stuff had received nearly 30 emails from people who had been knocked down with the illness, many saying it was the sickest they had ever been.

“When I called Healthline, they thought I was having a heart event and told me to go straight to after hours clinic, but I was too sick to go,” one woman said.

Another woman said she was “violently ill” after eating Lisa’s hummus on February 18.

“Seems the affected products have been making the rounds for a while,” she said.

Another person was frustrated that the Ministry of Primary Industries was still saying there were no reports of cases.

“We’ve missed eight days of work in our house and had a lot of discomfort and a new pot of hummus just won’t cut it.”

He said he was aware of at least four cases that had notified the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board. Nelson Marlborough DHB has been approached for comment.

Most of the people who had consumed the hummus said it was the Lisa’s brand and featured a number of garlic-based flavours.

Some Lisa’s products were sold in Canterbury on Saturday after being accidentally sent to stores, Foodstuffs confirmed at the weekend.

A total of 17 tubs of the recalled product were sold in error to 14 customers. Of the 14 customers, Foodstuffs had been unable to reach one customer.

An investigation into how the product was delivered to Foodstuffs South Island and dispatched to the stores is under way.

The first recall of tahini and hummus products was made on Wednesday. It included Greater, Lisa’s and Prep Kitchen products sold in supermarkets and other shops throughout New Zealand, with use-by dates in March and April.

On Thursday further products were recalled, including Seasons Gourmet and Turkish Kitchen-branded products, as well as pouches distributed by My Food Bag, including tahini, including miso dressing, babaganoush crema and tahini yoghurt.

Arbuckle said products could have been on the shelves for weeks before the recall was announced.

The issue was tahini imported from Turkey.

Symptoms of salmonella would usually appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.