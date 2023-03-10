Artificial intelligence 'likely to be used to spread disinformation' during next election

Just as social media was used to disrupt elections, we should expect the same and worse from AIs like ChatGPT, researcher says.

Artificial intelligence is likely to be used to spread misinformation and disinformation in the lead-up to the October election, experts say.

The threat was real enough that a member of the Government’s Independent Electoral Review panel said it was a topic under consideration, and the potential would be explored in the group’s first report out for public consultation in June.

Victoria University political scientist Lara Greaves said she could not go into detail because it might pre-empt the review’s findings, but she confirmed the topic was on the review's radar.

“We are a once-in-a-generation review of our electoral laws,” Greaves said.

She likened the review to a warrant of fitness of the electoral system, and said misinformation, disinformation, and foreign interference were all within its scope.

Psychologist and AI commentator Paul Duignan said there was every reason to think AIs would be used in the election.

“There’s no reason to think that it won’t accelerate the amount of what we call political rhetoric.”

He quoted American political operative Steve Bannon, who was widely credited with helping Donald Trump to power, as saying the idea of politics was to “flood the zone with shit”.

“We are about to take a pipe, hook it up to the political system, and flood it with so much copy that sounds credible but could be completely untrue,” he said.

Duignan hoped that the plethora of false information would result in more people returning to mainstream, credible media outlets for information.

“It’s what you call signal to noise – so much noise we’re going to have to hunt out where we can actually find out the stuff we need to know.”

Sarah Hendrica Bickerton​ has a PhD in public policy, and has been researching social and political behaviour online since the 1990s.

She is less convinced that AIs and AI-created content will feature strongly in the upcoming election, primarily because it may take a little longer for their adoption.

But she said it was likely that AI would be used to create misinformation and disinformation.

This might come in a number of forms, including bad actors creating deepfakes of politicians and having them say or do things that caused disruption or sowed seeds of doubt in the electorate.

“It could cast enough doubt on all images that are used, in terms of their veracity, so you end up with the siloing effect,” Bickerton said.

Bickerton also has darker predictions about how people will react to the greater amount of disinformation AIs could provide.

She said while some would be driven back to mainstream media, others could be driven in the opposite direction, further down the rabbit hole, and place increasing trust in alternative outlets.

”It’s about driving them back to the sources they trust.”

The current generation of visual deepfakes could still be detected by the human eye, but Bickerton said these would improve, and some software designed to mimic individuals’ voices, such as ElevenLabs, was becoming hard to distinguish.

Auditory deepfakes take samples of a person’s voice, of which there are plenty for politicians, and then allow the user to type sentences, which are then spoken in the subject’s style.

We might be saved by the fact ElevenLabs struggled to mimic Kiwis accents, compared to Americans, she said.

“It’s kind of defence through obscurity for Kiwis,” she said.

Bickerton was concerned about elections occurring in 2024, including a UK election, a US presidential election, and an Australian election.

Bickerton is a research associate with the Public Policy Institute at Auckland University and research and policy lead for Tohatoha Aotearoa, an NGO focusing on the effect of the digital on society.

She said there were policy responses that could be put in place to detect misinformation and disinformation, but it required political will.

Steps that could be taken included a review of content management rules, teaching media literacy in schools, so the next generation knew how to sort truth from lies, and training on tools that allowed an individual to analyse the veracity of a piece of online content.