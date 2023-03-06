ANZ reports 23.3% Māori and Pasfika pay gap

ANZ has joined a handful of organisations publicly reporting their ethnicity pay gap.

Māori and Pasifika employees are paid an average of 23.3% less than their Pākehā employees across all roles at the bank, ANZ head of talent and culture Michelle Russell✓​ said.

Reporting that was an important step towards creating a more diverse workplace, she said.

“What the numbers show us is that more senior and higher paying roles are held by Pākehā.

“We need to be transparent and hold ourselves to account if we are to drive much greater representation of Māori and Pasifika in leadership and higher paying roles.”

The initial data represented a relatively small group who chose to take part and showed 8.7% of ANZ employees identified as Māori or Pasifika.

Russell said it was important to acknowledge the overall pay gap will fluctuate as more employees take part in voluntarily sharing their ethnic identity.

Many businesses, including ANZ, already report their gender pay gap, but the bank joins just 13 other organisations reporting their ethnicity pay gaps via the Mind the Gap register.

They are:

Auckland Transport

AUT

Callaghan Innovation

Catapult

Heartland Group

KPMG

Meridian Energy

MinterEllisonRuddWatts

PwC

Russell McVeagh (Does not report Pasifka pay gap)

SkyCity Entertainment Group

Te Papa

Wintec

According to Mind The Gap data, for every $1 a Pākehā man earns in New Zealand, a Pākehā woman earns 89 cents, a Māori man earns 86c, a Pasifika man earns 81c, a Māori woman earns 81c and a Pasifika woman earns 75c.