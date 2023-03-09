New Zealand's most valuable car parks occupy land worth $410 million

New Zealand’s 10 most valuable commercial car parks occupy land worth a total of almost $410 million.

Figures from CoreLogic show nine of the top 10 are in Auckland and seven of those are in the central city.

Here’s a look at how the money mounts up and what makes these parking lots such hot property:

READ MORE:

* Most expensive car park in Auckland costs almost a quarter of a million dollars

* Million-dollar dumps: The Auckland car park worth $82.5 million

* The Auckland parking space more expensive than a house deposit



130 Albert St, Auckland City

Land value: $10 million

In the neighbourhood: More entertainment than you can shake a stick at. Tourist attractions including the Sky Tower, SkyCity Casino and Weta Workshop Unleashed, as well as gyms, eateries and shopping. The Civic, Event Cinemas and Albert Park are also handy.

14 Huron St, Takapuna

Land value: $13.8 million

In the neighbourhood: One-hundred-and-one ways to unwind. From shopping at Shore City or the Sunday markets to water views aplenty at Lake Pupuke, Takapuna Beach and Oneoneroa/Shoal Bay, this spot is chill central. Takapuna Library is around the corner, so bookworms can grab something to read and head across to Killarney Park.

Stuff All around central Auckland are 'parking craters', multi-million dollar plots of land being used as car parks. (Video from May 2021)

65-71 Federal St, Auckland City

Land value: $22.5 million

In the neighbourhood: A stone’s throw from the Albert St car park mentioned earlier, this spot is handy to all the same amenities, including the Sky Tower, SkyCity Casino and Weta Workshop Unleashed, gyms, eateries and shopping. The Aotea Centre, Aotea Square and Albert Park are all within walking distance.

57 Ballarat St, Queenstown

Land value: $31.2 million

In the neighbourhood: Views, views and more views. You don’t have to walk far from anywhere in Queenstown to feast your eyes and there are plenty of impressive mountain and lake views a short stroll from Ballarat St. As well as that, the site is handy to Queenstown Recreational Reserve, shopping, bars, restaurants and cafes and Queenstown Bay Beach.

123rf Ballarat St is a short walk from the centre of Queenstown.

120/110 Ascot Ave, Auckland City

Land value: $32 million

In the neighbourhood: A bit further afield, Ascot Ave is handy to Ellerslie Racecourse, a driving range, medical centre, Remuera Intermediate and a Montessori school.

612 Great South Rd, Manukau

Land value: $33.25 million

In the neighbourhood: Ellerslie Tennis Club and Konini Reserve, plenty of services - including a medical centre, gym, cafes and banks – and Ellerslie train station. Cornwall Park, Ellerslie School and the racecourse are also within easy reach.

28 Shortland St, Auckland City

Land value: $42 million

In the neighbourhood: Open-air shopping on Queen St and at Chancery Square, a New World supermarket, Emily Place Reserve and Albert Park. No hospitals. Go figure. The nearest A&E is at Auckland City Hospital, about a 10-minute drive away.

10 Britomart Pl, Auckland City

Land value: $50 million

In the neighbourhood: This spot has all your entertainment and public transport needs covered. It’s a five-minute walk to Britomart train station and a couple of minutes more to the Downtown ferry terminal. Spark Arena is an eight-minute amble in the other direction, with a host of bars and eateries also within easy walking distance.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There’s plenty to see, do and eat around Britomart and Commercial Bay.

71/61 Chancery St, Auckland City

Land value: $60 million

In the neighbourhood: For a dose of greenery in the middle of the city, Albert Park and Emily Place Reserve – home to some incredible, rambling pohutukawa trees – are a two-minute walk. For something more lively, Chancery Square offers boutique shopping.

73-83 Customs St West, Auckland City

Land value: $115 million

In the neighbourhood: The crème de la crème of car parks, Auckland Council has earmarked this site for massive redevelopment. Currently occupied by the seven-storey Downtown Carpark, the $115m plot is close to all public transport, shopping at Commercial Bay, bars and restaurants galore.